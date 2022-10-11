Lamb and cull quotes stable but breeding sheep take another tumble

Top of the pile: Leo Glynn from Moate was the overall winner of the Ram Class at Ballinasloe Fair. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Factory quotes for lambs were unchanged yesterday at €6.00+10c/kg quality assurance.

It’s a similar story on the cull ewe side, with quotes continuing to operate off a base of €3.00/kg. Kildare Chilling return to the table after last week’s decision not to quote for culls.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

Sean McNamara of ICSA reports that group prices for lambs remain at €6.30-6.40/kg, with one-off sellers back at €6.20/kg.

Prices for breeding sheep fell another €20-40/hd — “and this off a bad price to begin with” — and Mr McNamara urged the industry to “wake up” to the reality that with sheep profits concentrated in the hands of factories and supermarkets, “an entire younger generation are turning their back on the sector”.

Mart managers across the country point to struggling breeding prices, blaming apathy among those on the breeding side.

Ivan Moffit said that in Manorhamilton last week, the tops of the breeding ewes and hoggets were back around €20/hd to €170-180/hd, with lesser-quality animals €130-140/hd.

However, Ivan reckoned this was partly because “a lot of the top hoggets are already gone”.

Curiously, one factory rep said, for the second week in a row, that it was very active farmer buying at marts that was keeping the factory price up.

He added that while under-fleshed ewes were still coming, the big rush appeared over. How do you read the trade after that?

Bord Bia’s most recent analysis is a help. They report that to the week September 24, there were 66,099 sheep processed in Department-approved export plants, a 12pc or a 7,128 head increase on the same week last year.

“Lamb throughput in DAFM-approved plants has totalled 925,842 head during 2022 to date, a decline of 80,000 from the corresponding period in 2021,” said the report.

“This decline combined with a larger ewe flock recorded in the December 2021 census would indicate that there are more lambs still on farm when compared to previous years.

“Imports of lambs from Northern Ireland for direct slaughter are operating at a similar level to previous years, at over 74,000 to date in 2022.

“There are some concerns at processor level of tight supplies in the short term and then a sharp improvement in availability for slaughter later in the autumn.

“For this reason producers are being encouraged to keep lambs moving and slaughter lambs when ready.”

Bord Bia report that the average dead-weight price of €6.16/kg for lambs for the week of September 24 was 20c/kg above the corresponding week in 2021, and “continuing to trend well above the five-year average”.

They also noted that tightening availability of lambs could be expected to keep base quotes in the €6.00-6.20/kg range.

That prediction has largely been correct with factory quotes stable over the last two weeks, albeit at the lower of those two figures.

Around the marts

Manorhamilton

Although numbers were a little less than previously , well-fleshed fat lambs from 48-50kg were up around €2/hd at an average of €135/hd.

In the 42-46kg section lesser-finished ewes sold for €90-100/hd while those with better cover made €120-125/hd.

On the store side quality also eased, with many sellers now into their third or fourth draws: some in the 20-30kg range made €50-65/hd where previously they were selling for €70-75/hd.

Cull ewes was a steady trade with 70kg stores making €85-95/hd, while top Texels at 140kg sold for €200-230/hd.

Baltinglass

A bigger sale had more lambs on offer, with stores selling from €75-93/hd while butcher types made €93-150/hd.

Ewes and hoggets sold to €190/hd while cast ewes made €63-95/hd.

The factory/forward stores included thirteen at 38kg that made €135/hd .

Drumshanbo

A smaller sale had a steady trade for stores, with mountain types making €60-80/hd and lowland lots €80-110/hd.

With factory lamb numbers also reduced, 44-48kgs sold for €120-135/hd with heavy lambs topping out at €140/hd for 52kgs. Light cull ewes made €60-75/hd with heavier lots €90-100/hd.

Hoggets topped out at €180/hd, but lesser quality dipped to €120/hd.

Headford

A smaller entry but a keen trade with 38-45kg lambs selling for €120-140/hd.

Cull ewes numbers were back with most light and making €80-90/hd, to a top of €114/hd paid for 73kgs.

There was a good show of hoggets, with general run selling for €130-180/hd, to a top of €210/hd.

Corrin

Yesterday’s sale was a busy affair with 300-plus sheep on offer. The butcher-type lambs included 55kgs from €150-155/hd with 50-52kgs selling for €140-144/hd.

On the factory side 45kgs sold to €130/hd, but the majority of those from 44-45kg made €110-116/hd.

In the store division 38-40kgs made €90-98/hd with 39-31kgs selling for €78-80/hd.

Cull ewes made €60-144/hd, with the few hoggets €155-185/hd.

Athenry

Here too numbers were big yesterday with 1,400 on offer and the trade similar to the previous week.

The majority of the lambs were 48-51kg and sold from €138-145/hd, with heavier butcher types topping out at €146/hd for 53kgs.

Among the stores 36.5kgs sold for €97/hd. Cull ewes of 80-100kg made €120-140/hd. Ewes and hoggets made €160-210/hd.