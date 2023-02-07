Joined-up approach is needed to bolster struggling sheep sector

I was recently asked a very simple question: why does the sheep trade rollercoaster in relation to pricing?

The answer I came up with is that processors are quite happy to supply Irish lamb to their consumers at low prices, in the hope that this alone will keep their order books full.

Lamb continues to be — apart from the demand created by religious festivals such as Ramadan, Eid, Easter or Christmas — a bit-part player in the overall thinking when it comes to meat choice.

Go into any supermarket and you will find no end of beef, pork or chicken, but you might well need to ask staff to help you find any lamb.

If this is the situation here, how much worse must it be in to locate Irish lamb in supermarkets in our export markets?

Also, as factory quotes for lamb drop another 5-10c/kg, the reality is that many sheep farmers think they have ever only been bit-part players in the thinking of the main farm organisations.

Any efforts that have been made over the years to improve the sector have been limited to getting direct government or EU aid to supplement direct payments.

It would be easy to blame Bord Bia , but their income is only around €81m annually.

They have to promote beef, poultry, pork, the drinks industry and the vegetable sector as well as covering the cost of farm and factory inspections for quality assurance, so how much is left for lamb?

If a meaningful sheep industry is to be created, the likes of the IFA, INHFA and ICSA need to combine their lobbying resources with those of Bord Bia and tackle the government and the factories on the subject of a proper plan for sustainable sheep production in this country.

Those in the fields and on the hills are in a very bad way. Mentally this is very tough, and numerous sheep farmers have told me they are at the end of their tether.

How hard is when you see your livelihood failing and there appears to be nothing you or anyone else can do? ​

Bord Bia report sheep meat in France as averaging €8.22/kg the week of January 22 and €6.00/kg here; that’s a difference of €46.60 on a 21kg carcase so don’t tell me there isn’t room in the system for a meaningful increase in factory prices.

As of today factory quotes for lamb are back €5-10c/kg. This leaves Kildare Chilling and Dawn Ballyhaunis on 600+10c/kg quality assurance, with the two ICM plants on €5.90+20c/kg QA.

Cull ewes are mostly unchanged, but Kildare add 10c/kg, bringing them to €3.20+10c/kg QA.

Around the marts

Delvin

Numbers here at 200 were less than expected. Elliott Potterton said the sale of Kildare Chilling to Dawn Meats had added “another level of uncertainty to the trade overall”.

In the 35-40kg section the top call was €92/hd for eight 37kg lambs, with 40-45kg lambs topping out at €110/hd for sixteen at 41kg. In the 45-50kg category twelve 49kg lambs made €130/hd while seventeen 46kg lambs also averaged €130/hd.

Best price for 50kg lambs was €137/hd for a batch of twelve.

The cull ewes included 85kgs at €120/hd and 77.5kgs at €110/hd.

Baltinglass

Numbers moved up here. Factory and butcher-type lamb prices were similar to last week, but store lambs were back €1-3/hd.

Sample prices included twenty-six 46.5kg lambs at €126/hd, with 43-44kgs selling to €106-107/hd. Among the heavier stores, twenty 40kg lambs made €97/hd, with 41kgs making up to €105/hd.

In the lighter section 33-35kgs sold to a top of €77-78/hd with 31-32kgs selling to €77/hd, while eleven 30kg lambs averaged €68/hd.

Cull ewes and rams topped out at 4172/hd while in-lamb ewes made €125-150/hd.

Ballinrobe

There was what Teresa Gibsey described as “a nice in increase in numbers” last week, according to Teresa Gibsey, with prices holding.

Lambs ranged from €1.83-€2.91/kg, averaging €2.60/kg or €98.50/hd overall. The top price was €141/hd paid for a pen of 48.5kg ewe lambs. Other prices included 52kg wethers at €128/hd, 45kg mixed lambs at €120/hd and 44.5kg ewe lambs at €120/hd.

Corrin

At 300 numbers were bigger than expected yesterday, but the trade for lambs was “a much of a much” compared with last week.

The top call for lambs saw 51kgs selling to €152/hd, back to €148/hd. Prices for heavier lambs were under pressure, with 53kgs selling to €151/hd and batches of 54-56kgs slipping to €150/hd.

Among the 42-45kg lambs prices ranged from €124-129/hd. Cull ewes were a little stronger, however, at €100-170/hd.

Raphoe

Here too yesterday’s sale also saw heavy lambs under pressure at €135-140/hd. The general run of stores sold from €85-110/hd, with the best of the ewe lambs selling to €150/hd.

Trade for casts was improved at €70-180/hd. Springers made €150-265/hd. Ewes with twins at foot made €200-280/unit while ewes with singles sold for €140-180/hd.

Dowra

Trade here on Saturday was “steady” with the top call among the lambs being €143.50/hd for eighteen lambs averaging 52kg.

Other prices of note in the heavier lamb divisionincluded seven 50kgs at €141.50/hd, and nine 49.5kgs at €141.50/hd.

Cull ewes included four 93.5kgs at €174/hd, five 86kgs at €153/hd and six 83.5kgs at €144/hd.