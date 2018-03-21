It's lift-off on sheep prices: New season lamb quotes top €7.20/kg

Readers of a certain age may remember the ad for Guinness Light, a product that was one of the most infamous flops in drinks' industry history.

The ad featured slick footage of a space rocket lifting oft for the moon and cut to a smiling guy at a counter with a pint of the lower alcohol, lower calorie beverage in hand as a serious voice states: "They said it couldn't be done".

And as we all know "they" were right. Moving on from 1979 to 2018: three weeks ago I asked one well placed sheep agent if €6.00/kg was possible for hogget as we neared Easter."Can't be done" was the emphatic reply. Well as of last week it was done to the tune of €6.20/kg. And yesterday morning that €6.00/kg figure appeared for the first time this year among the official quotes from the factories.

The factory in question is Kildare Chilling who lifted their quote from last week's €5.90+bonuses to €6.00/kg +bonuses yesterday. With Easter due in two weeks and Ramadan two weeks after that, the factories must surely realise that if they want to get the supplies they will need to up their game.