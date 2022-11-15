Farming

Farming

Irish prices losing ground on France and Spain despite encouraging rise

Lamb quotes up 10-15c/kg to max of €6.20/kg+10QA to provide some pre-Christmas cheer, but we are nearly €2/kg behind the French

On the move: This lot of three ewe lambs, averaging 28.3kg, sold for €86 apiece at Drumshanbo. Photos: Gerry Faughnan Expand
John and Sean McHugh from Glangevlin, Co Cavan, at Drumshanbo mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

On the move: This lot of three ewe lambs, averaging 28.3kg, sold for €86 apiece at Drumshanbo. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

John and Sean McHugh from Glangevlin, Co Cavan, at Drumshanbo mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Latest factory prices

Martin Coughlan

Yesterday’s 10-15c/kg increase in factory quotes for lambs has at last offered some hope that all is not lost for finishers banking on a good Christmas.

While Kildare Chilling and the two ICM plants lift their offer by 10c/kg, with both adding 10c/kg for quality assured lamb, it fell to Dawn Ballyhaunis to show that bigger increases were possible as they added 15c/kg to leave them on €6.15+10c/kg QA.

