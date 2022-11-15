Irish prices losing ground on France and Spain despite encouraging rise

Yesterday’s 10-15c/kg increase in factory quotes for lambs has at last offered some hope that all is not lost for finishers banking on a good Christmas.

While Kildare Chilling and the two ICM plants lift their offer by 10c/kg, with both adding 10c/kg for quality assured lamb, it fell to Dawn Ballyhaunis to show that bigger increases were possible as they added 15c/kg to leave them on €6.15+10c/kg QA.

On the cull ewe side both Dawn and Kildare return to the table on €2.90/kg with Kildare adding 10c/kg for quality assured. The ICMs continue quote €3.00/kg.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said: “Strengthening lamb prices have a long way to go to offset production costs on farms…

“Bord Bia must do more in the market place to reflect costs on farms and return more of the price available in the French market, where prices have remained solid, in and around €8/kg.

“This time last year our prices were within a €1/kg of French prices, with the gap now almost €2/kg. This is not sustainable.”

Bord Bia’s sheep meat price comparison site bears this out. As of the week ending November 5, sheepmeat in France (excluding vat) averaged €8.04/kg, with the Irish figure €1.91/kg behind on €6.13/kg.

The same data also shows that since the middle of June average prices here, in Britain and in Northern Ireland have fallen steadily: on November 5 the British average was €5.85/kg, with the North on €5.71/kg.

New Zealand prices were averaging €5.82/kg in mid-September but they too have nose-dived, to €5.12/kg.

In France, the price has remained consistently strong, and even more damningly, they have risen in Spain: from €6.77/kg in mid-August to €7.43/kg now.

​The question is why have prices here not kept some sort of pace with those in France and Spain?

The latest Kantar data in relation to consumer purchases in Britain indicates that for the 12 weeks preceding October 2, the total volume of lamb bought in the UK declined by almost 20pc to 15,600t, compared to the same period for 2021.

Further research shows that the retail price for lamb in the UK rose by 9.4pc to £10.05/kg during the same period.

Maybe we are beginning to see a recovery as we head towards Christmas but as we all know, getting factory prices to roll consistently uphill is not simple.

On the positive side reports from marts yesterday indicated that numbers were reduced, and in the case of Kilkenny prices rose by €8-12/hd.

One factory man raised the prospect that the Christmas trade for lamb might be about to improve on the back of expensive turkeys and now an outbreak of bird flu.

“A case of the Lord shutting a door and maybe opening a window,” he said.

John and Sean McHugh from Glangevlin, Co Cavan, at Drumshanbo mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

John and Sean McHugh from Glangevlin, Co Cavan, at Drumshanbo mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Around the marts

Blessington

A big sale, with all classes meeting a lively trade. Heavy lambs sold for €138-144/hd or €84-93/hd over the €/kg, while on the factory side prices ranged from €120-138/hd or €76-88/hd over the weight.

Among the store lambs those over 40kg sold for €106-118/hd, with 35-40kgs making €90-106/hd and 30-35kgs making €60-86/hd.

Heavy ewes made €126-160/hd, with feeders €70-114/hd.

​

Kilkenny

George Candler said yesterday’s sale was dominated by the fact that reduced supplies left some short of stock.

“Compared to last week, prices were better by €8-10/hd, with real quality better by €12/hd.”

Butcher-type lambs made €140-164/hd, with factory types €115-142/hd, while store lamb sold for €70-114/hd.

Cull ewes made €63-151/hd.

​

Corrin

Yesterday’s sale had 250 sheep on offer, with the tops of the heavy butcher types operating around €2.80/kg.

Sample prices for those over 50kg included 52kgs at €144-146/hd, with 53kgs selling to €151/kg, while 55kgs topped out at €152/hd.

The 44-48kg lambs made €122-136/hd, while in the lighter division ten 41kg lambs averaged €117/hd.

Cull ewes sold from €50-142/hd, with rams making up to €240/hd.

​

Dowra

Although a bigger sale than the previous week, prices improved here on Friday amid indications that factories were at last beginning to become anxious for supplies.

This saw a top call of €155.50/hd paid for seven lambs at 51.5kg. Other prices of note among the heavier lambs included three 50kg lambs at €150/hd, with fourteen 51kgs averaging €146/hd.

The best of the 46kg lambs sold for €132.50-134.50/hd, with two 45kgs making €130.50/hd.

Best price for store lambs saw thirty-two 43kg ram lambs averaging €119/hd.

Top call on the breeding side was €150/hd. Cull ewes also sold well.

​

Enniscorthy

Wednesday’s sale had big numbers, but if anything prices were a shade stronger in places, with the majority of the stock made up of store lambs and store ewes.

Heavy lamb sold from €133-144/hd or €82-97/hd with the €/kg, with factory type making €109-135/hd or €67-88/hd with the €/kg.

On the store side more forward lambs sold for €102-119/hd with lighter lots €72-111/hd.

Heavier cull ewes made €115-161/hd while store culls sold for €55-129/hd.

​

Ennis

There were 583 sheep on offer here yesterday, with trade sharper for the more forward store.

However there was no change in prices for factory or butcher types, even though better-fleshed lambs were scarce.

Sample prices on the butcher and factory side included twelve 51.5kgs at €147/hd, ten 49kgs at €143/hd, twelve 46kgs at €138/hd and thirteen 45.5kgs at €135/hd.

Among the stores twelve 39kgs and ten 38.5kgs both averaged €114/hd, while ten 34kgs made €95/hd and four 32.5kgs made €80/hd.