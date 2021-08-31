Hopes rise that this year’s higher prices could be the new normal

Sean Dennehy of the IFA says “we’ve never seen an August like it”, and he’s right.

He adds: “Factory prices for lambs to the individual farmer are around the €6.40/kg mark, with €6.45 and maybe even €6.50/kg possible for groups. If you got that two weeks after Easter in a normal year, you’d say it was a great price.”

This time last year, factory quotes for lambs were €4.90-5.10/kg, which equated to an actual price of around €5.30/kg.

So, with sheep numbers apparently falling all across Europe and imports from the southern hemisphere diverted to China and South-East Asia, are the prices achieved this year “the new normal”.

Plenty of people I speak to believe they are.

However, the market is sensitive, and would increased numbers weaken prices?

One factory representative raised the issue at the weekend of a possible increase in the ewe payment of €10/hd under the new CAP deal.

“It would have to be for breeding sheep and not for culls,” he added shrewdly.

Sean McNamara of ICSA is a long-time champion of increasing that €10 per ewe payment, telling me his organisation has submitted proposals to the Department on the basis that €35/hd is what’s needed, with €5/hd of that extra p ayment going for the clean presentation of wool.

While admitting that €35/hd is optimistic, he argues passionately that to stem the exodus of young sheep farmers from the sector, any payment has to be “seriously meaningful”.

For the week beginning on August 16, Department figures show that sheep slaughterings are back 6pc on 2020 at 1,646,683.

With dairy farming hoovering up more and more of the younger farming generation, the lack of those willing to take up sheep farming in the future may be the biggest test for all concerned.

For now, however, those in the business are doing well, with Kildare Chilling’s quotes for lambs up another 10c/kg yesterday, although the ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis hold steady.

Culls are mostly unchanged. Kepak Athleague continue their policy of not offering any official quotes for either lambs or culls.

On the mart front we’re well into the breeding sales, with hogget prices slipping off their earlier highs of up to €300-350/hd as numbers grow. The general run of those better breeding hoggets have settled at €2.20-2.80/hd.

The store trade is also in fine fettle with those extra numbers also drawing out more customers, who are putting it up to factory buyers and pushing prices for 45-48kg lambs to €2.70-2.80/kg and on occasion to €3.00/kg or a shake more.

Around the marts

Roscrea

Michael Harty reported bigger numbers, but apart from the hogget trade easing back, the trade for both stores and factory lambs was stronger.

“Farmers were very keen and pushed on with the better 47-48kg lamb making €141/hd. That’s €3/kg. Who would have thought we’d be seeing that in August?”

The better cull ewe sold from €170-180/kg.

Dingle

“I’ve never seen such big numbers or strong prices for this day of the year,” said Neilius McAuliffe, as 2,200 sheep were traded last week.

Sample prices among the ewe lambs included 30kgs at €96/hd, 29kgs at €90/hd and 35kgs at €110/hd.

Among the wethers 38kgs made €78/hd, while 37kgs sold for €100/hd.

Neilius reckoned those with Scotch lambs coming off the hills have never seen it so good, with 30kg Scotches making €77/hd.

On the factory side, 44kgs made €117/hd.

Cootehill

A nice turnout saw 700 sheep on offer here. Store ewe lambs from 37-38kg saw the tops selling from €106-107/hd, with the average around €100/hd.

Hoggets topped out at €220/hd while the fleshier cull ewe sold to a top of €164/hd. There was good demand for feeding ewes, all above €80.

Roscommon

Although numbers were up, the trade for finished lambs was largely unchanged. Sample prices among those heavier lambs included 50kgs at €136/hd, 53.1kgs and 48.1kgs both €135/hd and 47.9kgs €130/hd.

On the ewe lamb side 47kgs made up to €158/hd, with various lots from 48.4-47.7kg coming in at €152/hd, while €131hd clinched a batch at 42.2kg.

Farmer demand for stores was unabated with 42.2kgs making €118/hd followed by 36.8kgs at €110 and 32.4kgs at €102/hd. Cast ewes made €40-176/hd.

Baltinglass

A strong trade, with all classes up €2-3/hd. Sample prices among the lambs saw ten at 48kg average €142/hd, with six at 40kg making €136/hd.

Various selections from 30-33kgs sold to €120/hd while those slightly better in the same weight range made up to €122/hd. Hogget ewes sold from €165-220/hd with cast ewes €60-145/hd.

Blessing ton

A very strong trade for fat and store lambs, with prices up €2-6/hd.

Heavy lambs sold from €134-142/hd with factory types €118-134/hd. On the store side those over 40kg made €104-116, with 35-40kgs €85-105/hd, while lambs under 35kg sold from €60-84/hd.

Suffolk ewe lambs sell from €110-170/hd, with Suffolk cross ewe hoggets €185-270/hd, while older

Suffolk breeding ewes made €160-220/hd.

The cull ewe trade was steady, at €140-196/hd range for heavier lots with lighter ewes €84-132/hd.