Hopes rise that this year’s higher prices could be the new normal

Expert eye: Judges Peter Burke and John Driver at the Borris Ewe Breeders' Association sale. Photo: Roger Jones
Expert eye: Judges Peter Burke and John Driver at the Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association sale. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

Sean Dennehy of the IFA says “we’ve never seen an August like it”, and he’s right.

He adds: “Factory prices for lambs to the individual farmer are around the €6.40/kg mark, with €6.45 and maybe even €6.50/kg possible for groups. If you got that two weeks after Easter in a normal year, you’d say it was a great price.”

This time last year, factory quotes for lambs were €4.90-5.10/kg, which equated to an actual price of around €5.30/kg.

