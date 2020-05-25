Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Hoggets bear brunt as factories slash sheep prices

Lot No: 19 11 Sheep weighing 42.5KG, Sold for 123.00 at Headford mart sheep sale, County Galway this week. Expand

Close

Lot No: 19 11 Sheep weighing 42.5KG, Sold for 123.00 at Headford mart sheep sale, County Galway this week.

Lot No: 19 11 Sheep weighing 42.5KG, Sold for 123.00 at Headford mart sheep sale, County Galway this week.

Lot No: 19 11 Sheep weighing 42.5KG, Sold for 123.00 at Headford mart sheep sale, County Galway this week.

Last week those in the trade were beginning to speak about factory prices being “on a knife edge”. By yesterday morning quotes for spring lambs had been pared by 10c/kg.

Kildare Chilling remain slightly ahead of the opposition on €6.00+10c/kg quality assurance.

The cull ewes are largely as you were with Dawn, the two ICMs and Kepak again unchanged on €2.50/kg, but table-toppers Kildare Chilling slip their quote by 10c/kg to €2.60+10c/kg.