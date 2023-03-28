Farming

Hogget quotes move up another 10-15c/kg as Easter looms large

Mart prices continue to rise, with heavy cull ewes in especially strong demand — up €10-15/hd in places

Market forces: The factories' want for sheep in the run-up to Easter is forcing them to relax their grip on quotes and prices. Photo: Roger Jones
Martin Coughlan

As Sherlock Holmes would say to Doctor Watson as a case hotted up, “The game is afoot”. So it was yesterday as I spoke to factory reps — I felt the trade had moved to a new level.

While the processors continue to hover their hand over the price handbrake, their want for sheep in the run-up to Easter is forcing them to relax their grip on quotes and prices.

