Hogget quotes move up another 10-15c/kg as Easter looms large

As Sherlock Holmes would say to Doctor Watson as a case hotted up, “The game is afoot”. So it was yesterday as I spoke to factory reps — I felt the trade had moved to a new level.

While the processors continue to hover their hand over the price handbrake, their want for sheep in the run-up to Easter is forcing them to relax their grip on quotes and prices.

A month ago quotes for hogget ranged from €5.80-5.90/kg after three weeks of gradual increases. Yesterday quotes moved up another 10-15c/kg to €6.45-6.60/kg, leaving actual prices to for hogget at €6.70-6.80/kg, with more expected this week.

Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kildare Chilling both quote €6.60 plus 10c/kg quality assurance, with the two ICM plants on €6.45/kg + 20QA.

All four plants quoted for springs yesterday, with Dawn and Kildare offering €7.40+10c/kg QA and the two ICMs seeming keener to get the Easter show on the road, at €7.45/kg + 20c/kg QA.

Mart prices moved up last week and continued to do so yesterday, with heavy cull ewes in especially strong demand — their prices rose €10-15/hd in places.

Factory hoggets also pushed on, up €2-5/hd.

Factory quotes for hogget have risen by 60-70c/kg in the last month and this has underpinned some improvement in mart prices, but Martin McNamara of Ennis mart is seeing far fewer under-fleshed lambs coming through than he had earlier in the year.

“Obviously the message got through that showing under-fleshed lambs is not the thing to do,” he said. “Over the last few weeks, we’re seeing better fed, better fleshed and better quality hoggets because lads started feeding.”

Those who have their lambs fed and ready should see them at least wipe their face in the run-up to Easter.

However, the reality is a lot of sheep sold over the last few months have lost money and have undermined the future confidence of those at the coal-face.

“Not just as a mart manager but as a sheep farmer I believe the damage done to the sector since Christmas is irreparable,” said Enniscorthy’s Kevin Murphy.

He added that the man who scans his sheep noted that while he is still visiting the same number of farms in Wexford to scan ewes as he was five years ago, the number of ewes he is seeing is now far less.

“Whatever is to be done to help maintain the sector will probably be too little too late because those that are left are of a certain age and there are too few younger lads willing to take on sheep.” Kevin said.

Attempts by the various farm organisations to get a compensation package put in place to support sheep farmers has gained the support of Bord Bia.

Senior manager Joe Burke said: “If the UK was to move to become a bigger importer of sheepmeat from New Zealand and Australia and to thereby also have a bigger surplus of their own lamb to export to Europe, the argument could be made that the Irish sheep sector was being disadvantaged as a result of Brexit.”

Around the marts

Blessington

Trade here was “very lively” for cast ewes, especially for heavier animals, which rose €3-5/hd to €136-172/hd, while lighter ones made €86-128/hd.

Hogget prices remained steady: heavy ones made €150-157/hd, with factory animals €128-150/hd. Store lambs over 40kg sold for €112-128/hd, with 35-40kgs making €86-110/hd.

​

Carnew

Strong demand from factory, butcher and wholesale buyers lifted heavy hoggets here by €2-3/hd, while cast ewes improved by €10-15/hd, with the top call seeing a 98kg making €240/hd.

Sample prices among the heavier lambs/hoggets included eight 52kg ewes and wethers at €160/hd and ten 49kg ewe hoggets at €158/hd, with twenty-one 53kg ewe lambs averaging €156/hd.

In the lighter division seventeen 41kg ewe hoggets sold to €120/hd, with three 44kg wether lambs making €138/hd.

On the cast side, better 94-96kgs made €214-228/hd.

​

Kilkenny

Yesterday’s sale was a tidy affair with numbers less but an improved trade. Among the hoggets /lambs, 60kgs+ sold from €140-177/hd, averaging €161/hd, with that top call going to five 49kg lambs.

The 50-60kg section ranged from €152-162/hd, averaging €159/hd.

The heavier stores from 40-50kg averaged €128/hd, while 30-40kgs ranged from €73-116/hd, averaging €112/hd.

Best price on the cast ewe side saw thirteen at 98kg sell to €2.17/hd.

​

Ennis

Here too yesterday’s sale was an improved affair, with Martin McNamara calculating your Martin McNamara calculating that heavy well-fleshed lambs were up by over €5/hd.

The heavy lamb section included twelve 52kgs at €169/hd, ten 55kgs at €162/hd and ten 52kgs at €157/hd.

Among the mid-weight lambs, ten 47.5kgs sold for €144/hd, with eleven 48.5kgs averaging €155/hd. 40-45kg lambs averaged €3/kg.

Cast ewes averaged €1.78/kg, with the top call seeing 103kgs topping out at €221/hd.

​

Mountbellew

Numbers increased, with prices also moving up. Fleshed hoggets averaged €10/hd stronger.

Samples included fifteen 54.5kg wethers selling to €163/hd, with thirty 51.7kg wethers making €152/hd, while seven 43.1kg wethers sold for€125/hd.

Among the ewe hoggets five 63kgs averaged €161/hd, ten at 51kgs made €163/hd and twelve 51kgs made €154/hd, while on the store side nine at 36.5kgs ewes made €100/hd.

Trade for heavy cull ewes was especially strong, with six 87.4kgs selling to €180/hd, while a single at 109kg made €220, but the standout sale saw a single at 118kg make a record €281.

There was also brisk demand for ewes with lambs at foot, with the top call seeing two second-crop ewes with four lambs at foot average €238/unit.