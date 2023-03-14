Farming

Farming

Good times continue with a further 10c/kg lift in lamb quotes

Factory rises reflected in improved mart trade

Happy out: Lambs play at Treel, Co Longford. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Latest factory figures Expand

Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for lamb rose for the second week in a row yesterday as the processing sector went in quest of increased supplies ahead of Ramadan.

Adding yesterday’s lift of 10c/kg to last week’s 25-30c/kg improvement, that’s a cumulative increase of €7.70-8.80/hd on a 22kg carcase.

