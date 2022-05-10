Farmers urged to stop holding on to lamb

Sooner rather than later: One factory rep says ‘I can’t understand the logic of keeping lambs longer than necessary in the current high-cost environment’. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

A factory rep I spoke to was adamant that farmers should avail of the current strong prices for lamb and not hold on to them.

“I can’t understand the logic of keeping lambs longer than necessary in the current high-cost environment,” he said.

“What’s the point of producing extra carcase weight that you won’t get paid for?

“Lambs are turning up heavier in May than I remember. There is a cost to attached to that and it doesn’t make sense for farmers to keep doing it.”

The rep was confident that falling hogget numbers should underpin the spring lamb price — in the short term at least.

“However, there is a lot of new-season lamb coming on the market from the French and the Spanish and that could pressurise prices,” he said. “Why would you want to hold on to lamb at €8/kg, with nothing in the pipeline outside the usual trade?”

By that, he means the next big Muslim festival, Eid al Adha, doesn’t begin until July 9.

The message is clear: factories have the markets and want lamb but of course they want them at the right price, and that price for the moment is a base of €7.90-8.00/kg.

Factory quotes for springs are 50c/kg stronger than they were this time last year, with cull ewes 50-60c/kg stronger.

With hogget quotes, Kildare Chilling are unchanged on 12 months ago, while the ICM plants are 20c/kg down, and Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague were unwilling to officially quote yesterday.

I put it to ICSA’s Sean McNamara that sheep prices are generally better than 12 months ago, and constantly calling for more money from processors ignored the fact that the market could only return so much.

“I’m not saying prices are worse than last year but costs are far higher,” he said.

“The fact factories are paying what they are paying is a clear indication that the market has moved on and that sheepmeat is very saleable.”

Like all sheep farmers, Sean continues to take issue with factories over their refusal to pay for meat above 20.5kg in the case of spring lamb and 23kg for hogget.

“Factories are always telling us to draw lambs as they come fit but if you took that to its logical conclusion you’d have a queue of jeeps and boxes with maybe half a dozen lambs in each every day,” he said.

“Factories need big numbers to stay working, the same way a farmer will put 40, 50 or 100 lambs together because it makes sense to do so.

“Yes they probably all won’t fit the weight requirement, but how else do you do it, short of going every day with a few?”

Around the marts

Manorhamilton

Ivan Moffitt reported a big sale with 1,400 sheep on offer, but he noted that as the end of the hogget season approaches, quality was reducing.

Best price for those hoggets saw 54-55kgs sell to €170/hd, with 46-47kgs averaging around €160/hd.

Numbers of spring lamb remained small, with 46kg making €150/hd as the trade continued to concentrate of hogget.

There was a good show of ewes with lambs at foot, with prices for second-croppers with strong lambs peaking at €320/unit.

The general run of ewes with lambs at foot made €200-230/unit.

Ivan added: “I expect the trade to hold for the next month at least.”

Drumshanbo

There was also a good show of sheep here, with 48-50kg Suffolk cross hoggets selling to a top 170/hd.

There was a large number of breeding sheep on show, with Eoin Kane reporting older ewes with lambs at foot as selling for €220-230/unit, while younger ewes with strong lambs in tow made €275-330/unit.

Mountainey-type ewes with lambs at foot sold for €120-140/unit.

Roscommon

A smaller show of sheep saw the trade maintain, with heavy hoggets topping out at €167/hd as in the case of those at 63kg.

Other prices of note among the hoggets included 49.7kgs €160/hd; 52kgs at €165/hd; and 64kgs at €164/hd.

Spring lambs topped out at €170/hd for 52-56kgs, with 46.9kgs making up to €165/hd, while 45.3/kgs saw €160/hd.

Top price on the breeding side saw five ewe hoggets with five lambs at foot average €265/unit, while those with twins at foot made up to €260/unit.

Cast ewes sold for €60-218/hd.

Blessington

Although the trade in general maintained, hoggets were tougher — heavy ones sold for €148-167/hd or €98-116/hd over the €/kg.

Spring lambs made €158-167/hd or €108-116/hd over the weight.

Heavy cull ewes made €170-216/hd, while lighter culls sold for €86-158/hd.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold for €140-265/unit.

Mountbellew

Here too numbers were smaller. Spring lambs met a firm trade.

Samples included fifteen 44.6kg at €160/hd; five 52.5kgs at €171/hd; and eight 48.1kgs at €170/hd.

Trade for hoggets edged upwards, with heavier lots moving well: ten 57.1kg ewe hoggets made €169/hd; eight 47kg ewes made €157/hd; and three 53.3kg wethers sold for €172/hd.

Trade for breeding sheep was improved, with second-crop ewes with twins at foot selling for €260-268/unit.

Ewe hoggets with one lamb at foot topped out at €264/unit, while those with twins at foot sold to a top of €272/hd.