Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers urged to resist ‘unwarranted’ price cuts

Factories lop €5-10c/kg off their offers for both lamb and hogget

Basking: A lamb at Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Latest factory quotes Expand

Close

Basking: A lamb at Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Basking: A lamb at Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Latest factory quotes

Latest factory quotes

/

Basking: A lamb at Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

Lamb quotes eased back yesterday with factory representatives telling the Farming Independent there was pressure on to reduce prices.

However, farm leaders urged farmers to resist any such moves.

Most Watched

Privacy