Farmers urged to hold back lambs from factories to support ICSA protest

ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara is in Dublin tomorrow (Tuesday, February 28) with a cadre of members for a protest about factory sheep prices, outside the Dáil and the Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street at noon.

Mr McNamara yesterday urged farmers to hold back lambs from the factories today in a show of support for the ICSA action.

“We are calling on all farmers to support us as we seek a better deal for the sheep sector.

“The focus of this protest is to highlight the lack of support from the Government for sheep farmers. And to send the minister and every rural TD the message that we will remember what you do now,” he said.

He reiterated his call for an emergency package of measures to be introduced to alleviate the hardships being experienced by sheep farmers.

“The dairy, beef, and pig sectors all received emergency packages in recent years due to market difficulties and the sheep sector should not be treated differently.

“We also want farmers to send a signal to factories that relentless price cutting is not acceptable.”

Factory quotes for lamb remained unchanged yesterday with Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kildare Chilling quoting €5.90+10c/kg quality assurance and the ICM plants on €5.80+20c/kg QA.

Kildare Chilling’s quote for cull ewes remains on €3.20/kg + 10QA, well ahead of the opposition.

Expand Close Latest factory quotes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory quotes

Where does that leave actual prices? IFA’s Kevin Comiskey reports prices as steady at €6.00-6.30/kg for lamb, with cull ewes selling from €3.00-3.30/kg.

Looking at the broader picture the latest data from Bord Bia up to February 18 shows that the British and Northern Ireland factory prices continue to lag behind the average in the Republic.

When you take vat out of the equation the average sheepmeat price in the North was €5.85/kg, with Britain on €5.77/kg, while here we were on €6.05/kg.

Prices in France continue to ease: having peaked at €8.57/kg at the turn of the year, they are back to €7.86/kg. The Spanish figure has levelled out at around €7.00/kg, and prices in New Zealand have steadied at €4.12/kg, ending a decline that started in early September when they were on €5.78/kg.

Bord Bia say: “The deadweight lamb trade increased by 1c/kg during the week ending February 17 to (average) €6.05/kg. This figure is 67c/kg below the corresponding week in 2022.

“The deadweight prices are reflective of a more difficult trading environment for lamb than the corresponding period last year. Inflation pressures are impacting demand for lamb in key export markets and also on the domestic market, with weaker demand in particular for larger and more valuable cuts”

On the throughput side data shows that there were 53,332 sheep processed in Department-approved plants during the week ending February 17; 47,000 of these were hoggets. This is 3pc below the corresponding week last year.

The total throughput for the year to date is 367,678 head — 2pc up on the same period in 2022.

Around the marts

Dowra

Patsy Smith reported slightly stronger numbers, with prices steady to improved. Among the 50kg+ lambs ten 60kg wethers averaged €155/hd, with 58kg lambs selling to €145/hd, while twenty 50.5kg lambs averaged €141.50/hd.

Better 49kg lambs settled around €139/hd. On the cull side twenty two ewes averaging 68kg sold to €115/hd, with two at 70kg making €106/hd, while a 90kg ram pushed on to €174.

Patsy believes that factories will find it increasingly difficult to hold prices down: “I give it two weeks.”

​

Roscommon

Numbers here were back and saw a top call among the heavier lambs of €140/hd for both 57.3kgs and 58kgs, with 53.1kgs and 56.6kgs selling for €136 and €139/hd respectively.

In the lighter section, 47.6kgs sold to €132/hd, with 45.3kgs making €122/hd, while 43kgs topped out at €113/hd.

Cast ewes sold for €95-184/hd, while in lamb ewes made €180-220/hd. Ewes with twins at foot sold to a top of €295/unit.

​

Maam Cross

A full clearance saw ewe lambs make €1.53-3.44/kg, with twelve Milford ewes selling for €91/hd and seven 33kg Texels averaging €94/hd.

Ram lambs made €1.48-2.24/kg; twelve Blackface rams made €69/hd. Wethers ran from €1.70-2.25/kg, with three 29kg Blackface ewes making €66/hd. Ewe hoggets ranged from €1.14-2.35/kg, with five Blackfaces selling to €65/hd.

​

Mountbellew

Numbers were bigger here on Saturday, with increased numbers of stag ewes, hoggets and ewes with lambs at foot on offer with increased numbers of stag ewes, hoggets and ewes with lambs at foot on offer. Sample prices among t​

The wether hoggets included eight 38kgs at €100/hd, sixteen 35.5kgs at €93/hd and fourteen 54kgs at €154/hd.

Among the ewes, fifteen 55kgs averaged €147/hd, with twelve 40.6kgs making €110/hd, while twelve 49.5kgs sold to €140/hd.

Hoggets were in general steady but lighter stores were a shade easier. Trade for stags was keen, with five at 75kg averaging €125/hd, eleven 86.5kgs selling to €150/hd and six at 86.1kgs averaging €146/hd.

There was increased demand for ewes with lambs at foot, and two first-crop ewes with twins at foot made €250/unit. €250 also bought a second-crop ewe with triplets in tow, or a second-crop ewe with twins.

​

Baltinglass

A similar trade across all sections, with store lambs continuing to see good demand.

The lambs included 45-53kgs at €120/hd, with groups of four to fourteen selling for €100-110/hd.

Among the stores 36-38kgs sold for €88-98/hd, with 35-36kgs making €84-88/hd, while lighter lots in the 31-33kg range made €75-80/hd.

On the breeding side increased demand saw ewes with lambs at foot sell to €220/hd, while cast ewes made €70-135/hd.

​

