Farmers urged to get tougher with price demands as 15c/kg rises offer hint that tide is turning

The sheep trade can be a very volatile business. Factories periodically slash and burn lamb and cull ewe prices, and then restore some form of balance over time as supplies ease.

Lamb prices have dipped to €1/kg below where they were 12 months ago. Yesterday a spring thaw saw signs of a recovery as the ICM group lifted their base quote by 15c/kg and increasing their quality assured bonus by 10c/kg to 20c/kg, to €5.95/kg+20c/kg QA.

This is good news but it still leaves their base quote 35c/kg below where it was three weeks ago. ​

Another positive development is that Kildare Chilling have renewed offering official quotes, returning to our price table on €6.10+10c/kg quality assurance… but that’s 30c/kg below where they were on January 3.

Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague continue to offer no official quote.

Meanwhile, cull ewes are back 20c/kg at the two ICM plants to €3.00/kg.

Expand Close Latest factory figures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory figures

A representative of a producer group in the north-west told me he was upbeat about how things may play out from here on.

“15-20c/kg of an improvement (for lamb) has to be welcomed,” he said. “We are coming off a very low base but it is at least is a step in the right direction.”

Factory bosses will point out that numbers of sheep presenting for slaughter at the country’s exporting plants this January are considerably higher than they were 12 months ago and this has been responsible for downward pressure.

Department data shows 59,402 sheep went through the factory system in the week of January 15 — up 7,017 on the same week last year. This brought this year’s total kill to 111,162, which is up 15pc on 2022.

The factories’ argument that numbers are strong takes no account of how many of those sheep were imported from the North and how much carcase lamb was imported for processing.

Next week, I will have a breakdown of how many live sheep and what tonnage of carcase sheepmeat factories imported in 2022.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said: “Numbers of suitable lambs are extremely tight this week and factories over the weekend have had to increase prices offered by 20c/kg with most sellers are securing €6.20/6.30/kg for lambs and €6.50/kg for larger lots

​

“As New Zealand lamb starts to redirect again to the Chinese market in larger volumes, factories must reflect the strength of the key EU market for Irish lamb in much stronger prices.”

ICSA’s Sean McNamara advised farmers that they now have a chance to get tougher in demanding higher prices.

“Factories are struggling to get lambs and prices are edging upwards,” he said.

“There are reports that some exports from New Zealand to China are resuming and it is clear that for the past few months, stronger EU and UK imports of New Zealand lamb have been a problem.

"It looks like the worst of that may be over for the moment so now is a time to look for higher prices.”

Around the marts

Mountbellew

Numbers of hoggets were reduced, resulting in prices lifting by €5-6/hd for fleshier types. Those reduced numbers also helped trade for stags with heavier lots in demand.

The ewe hoggets included twelve 37.5kgs at €120/hd and eleven 41.2kgs at €118/hd.

Among the wethers fifteen at 39kg sold to €110/hd, with a further fifteen averaging 32.5kg or €86/hd. At the heavier end five 50kgs sold to €148/hd, with twenty at 51kg making €153/hd, while seven 45.2kg ram hoggets averaged €116/hd.

Samples among the stags included five 83kgs at €132/hd, with three 91kgs making €142/hd while the top call saw eight 108kg ewes sell to €204/hd.

​

Carnew

Numbers here reached 1,400 with butcher-type lambs stronger by €10-12/hd, cast ewes better by €5/hd and all other classes improved by €2-4/hd.

This saw heavy butcher types sell from €144-156/hd, with factory lambs €133-141/hd.

Stores over 40kg made €108-126/hd with lighter lots €68-107/hd. Heavy cast ewes sold for €140-170/hd with lighter types €85-130/hd.

In-lamb ewes made €120-170/hd, while ewes with lambs at foot sold for €190-270/unit.

​

Ennis

Numbers slipped to 300 yesterday but with better heavy lambs on show, prices lifted by €2-3/hd.

Among those heavier lambs were 50.5kgs that sold to €148/hd, with 49kgs making €140/hd, but the best price of the day saw 52kgs clinch €154/hd. Among the factory lambs 45kgs sold to €131/hd.

Best of the culls ewes were two 105kgs that averaged €185/hd. Feeder ewes from 70-80kg sold for €125-130/hd.

Kilkenny

Numbers were also easier here yesterday with 320 on offer. Prices for heavier, well-finished lambs and cull ewe were stronger, however.

Butcher-type lambs sold for €146-162/hd with that top call going to a batch weighing 55kg.

Factory types sold from €113-144/hd, while stores ranged from €98-113/hd.

The biggest lift in prices was for cull ewes, which peaked at €230/hd – up €15-20/hd.

​

Manorhamilton

The turnout here last Wednesday night was 1,470. Ivan Moffitt described it trade as “not too hot”.

The general run of 50kg lambs sold for €142-144/hd with factory types €132-140/hd.

The better store sold for €80-100/hd, with mountain lambs €60-70/hd.

​

Ballinrobe

Bad weather severely affected the turnout here last week. Cull ewes sold for €50-112/hd, while 31-45kg lambs made €80-112/hd.