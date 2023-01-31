Farming

Farmers should ‘resist temptation to sell’ and hold out for more

Unrest mounts as factory quotes unchanged

Bit of a shemozzle: Butting heads at The Plains, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for lamb and cull ewes were static yesterday, with highs of €6.10+10c/kg quality assurance

€3.10+10c/kg QA, respectively (see table below).

