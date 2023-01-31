Farmers should ‘resist temptation to sell’ and hold out for more

Factory quotes for lamb and cull ewes were static yesterday, with highs of €6.10+10c/kg quality assurance

€3.10+10c/kg QA, respectively (see table below).

Sean McNamara of the ICSA reports that some farmers who turned down the factories’ initial prices were soon offered more.

“I know men who were offered a derisory €6.00/kg last week,” he said. “When they wouldn’t sell, the factories were back with offers of €6.30/kg before eventually going to €6.50/kg.

Expand Close Latest factory figures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory figures

“That’s a difference of €11.50/hd on a 23kg factory lamb in a few days, and it clearly shows that sheep are wanted.

​“I still say farmers should if their circumstances allow continue to resist the temptation to sell and put pressure on the factories to get real on pricing.”

Following last week’s IFA meeting on the crisis in the sheep sector, president Tim Cullinan demanded more income supports for farmers.

“Its critical that returns from the market place are maximised, but this alone is not enough to provide economic viability and sustainability on our farms,” he said.

“The level of direct support for sheep farmers for the work we do must be increased.

“The €12/ewe SIS must be paid in full to all eligible ewes and this must be supplemented by additional targeted support to €30/ewe for the year ahead.

Read More

“Store finishers are a vital cog in the production system, particularly for hill sheep farmers, and these must be supported to remain active in the market place for the year ahead.”

While Irish farmers struggle, the importation of live sheep alongside fresh, chilled and frozen lamb for further processing by the factories is significant.

Data from the Livestock and Meat Commission show that 287,303 lambs were exported from the North for direct slaughter in the Republic in 2022, with a further 30,663 ewes and rams also making the journey south, bringing the total to 317,966 sheep.

The total number of sheep slaughtered at exporting plants last year was 2,922,046, up 8pc on 2020, of which 10.9pc is Northern lamb.

The tonnage of fresh and frozen sheep product from other jurisdictions is equally significant.

Data from the Central Statistics Office shows that from January to November of last year a total of 8,320t of fresh or frozen sheep meat entered the country.

Some came ready processed but the vast majority came in the form of full and half carcases.

4,403t of fresh or chilled carcases came in from Britain, with another 1,689t from the North.

Australia contributed 61t of frozen carcases bringing the total weight of carcases to 6,153t.

That’s an awful lot of sheep. It does point to the fact that the processing sector has developed markets far in excess of what lamb is actually produced here.

However, farmers have to ask how is that imported live lamb or carcase lamb marketed.

Around the marts

Ballymote

At 320, numbers were back on the previous week but prices were up significantly, especially for stores.

“There was a lot of farmer activity and that pushed prices on by €10-15/hd, especially for 40-41kg lambs” said manager David Faulken.

Those 40-41kg lambs made €115-118/hd, with 48kg lambs €145-148/hd, while 60kg butcher types sold to €157/hd.

Cull ewes from 50-70kgs sold for €85-100/hd while well-fleshed 85-100kgs made €160-208/hd.

​

Loughrea

The improvement in the weather helped lift numbers to 300, with prices reported to “have steadied”

The majority of lambs on offer were in the 50kg+ category and well fleshed. Samples included 51.6-52kgs at €156-159/hd with 57kgs topping out at €160/hd.

On the lighter side 43kgs made €125/hd, with 48kgs rallying to €144/hd. Among the cull ewes 40kgs sold to €100/hd with 84.6kgs making €143/hd.

​

Dingle

Numbers here amounted to 450 with Nelius McAuliffe reporting prices up considerably. “Light mountain lambs are up around €20/hd in two weeks,” he said.

This saw 36kg lambs selling to €91/hd. Heavier lambs also improved with 44kgs selling to €128/hd, while 47kgs topped out at €144/hd.

Well-fleshed cull ewes sold to €30-40/h with their weight while lesser ewes made €10-25/hd with the weight.

​

Roscommon

A larger sale than the previous week saw finished hoggets peak at €154/hd for 52kgs, followed by 51.8kgs and 51.6kgs at €151/hd, with the top call on the cast ewe side being €169/hd.

In-lamb ewes made €150-220/hd while ewes with single lambs at foot sold to €219/unit.

​

Dowra

Patsy Smith reported an improvement in the trade on Friday, with prices better by €4-6/hd, especially for hoggets.

Sample prices for hogget/lamb included the top call of €150.50/hd for eleven 56kg lambs followed by €149/hd for eight 54kg lambs.

Other prices of note in the 50kg+ category included eight 50.5kg lambs at €148.50/hd, with thirteen averaging 51.5kgs selling to €146.50/hd.

Among the lighter lambs, twelve 46kg lambs sold to€140/hd.

Among the dry ewes were five at 80kg that averaged €150.50/hd and two 87kgs that made €167/hd.

​

Corrin

Numbers yesterday at 200 were back as sellers wait to see how the trade develops.

Overall trade because of those reduced numbers was a bit better, with the top call among the lambs seeing 54kgs selling to €155/hd.

Other prices among the heavier lambs included 54kgs at €153/hd and 52kgs €150/hd.

In the lighter section 49kgs sold to €146/hd with 45kgs averaging €137/hd. Cull ewes sold from €110-196/hd.