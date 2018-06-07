Farmers should not sell under-finished lambs

FARMERS should only move lambs as they became fit and not sell any underweight or under-finished lambs, the farm organisations have claimed.

Predicting that the lamb market would stabilise in the week ahead after the first flush of new season lamb were sold, IFA’s Sean Dennehy urged farmers to stop panic selling lambs.

“The hogget numbers are almost gone, spring lambs are in tighter supply compared to last year and all of the main supermarket groups have switched over to spring lamb,” Mr Dennehy claimed. He pointed out that the overall kill in recent weeks was back almost 7,500 head on last year, with spring lamb throughput down 9,500 head.

The end of Ramadan was creating increased demand this week, Mr Dennehy pointed out, and tighter supplies could result in a market rebound. Dennehy has said it is clear that the factories overcooked the price cuts last week and are having to reverse this week to get lambs.