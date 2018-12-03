Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 3 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers encouraged to demand higher lamb prices as market improves

Photo: Brian Farrell
Photo: Brian Farrell
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

There has been a major positive shift in the lamb trade this week with numbers tightening and prices rising, according to IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy.

He said some factories are paying €5.15/kg to get lambs this week and some finishers are holding out for €5.20kg. In addition, he said weights were moving up to 23kgs in some deals.

Sean Dennehy said in order to meet demand and get lambs in recent days, some wholesalers had paid up to €113 per head for 46kgs lambs, which is the equivalent of up to €5.30/kg.

He said farmers selling need to dig in and demand prices well above the lower quoted factory prices. In addition, he said the ewe trade had also moved on with top prices of €2.80/kg paid.

The overall lamb kill is up 69,745 head to November 25th this year. The major increase is in the ewe kill which is up 57,834 head, while the mid-season lamb kill is down 9,199.

Sean Dennehy said with the losses at lambing and weather-related difficulties in the snow last spring, supplies for the remainder of the year should be tighter.

Sean Dennehy said a unique feature developing in the lamb market in the next number of years is the convergence of the main Christian festival of Easter and the main Muslin festival of Ramadan.

He said for 2019, Easter will fall on April 21st and Ramadan will commence 14 days later on May 5th. 

Also Read

He said this should drive very strong demand into April and May. He pointed out that the second major Muslin festival if Eid takes place on August 10th in 2019.

The IFA Sheep Chairman also pointed out for the next five years from 2019 right through to 2024, there will only be a one to two-week space between Easter and Ramadan. He said this should have significant implications for market for both early lamb producers and hogget finishers for the next five years.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Killer Michael Ferris

Farmer Michael Ferris sentenced to five years in prison for 'horrific' killing of...
A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car. Stock picture

Justice Minister says 'no plans' to change trespass laws despite farmer fears
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley visits Lakeland Dairies in Newtownards.

'The company's preference is that there was no Brexit' - Lakeland boss tells...
1/12/2018. Elphin Mart. Charolais Christmas Cracker Show and Sale Taking No Bull in the Ring. Lot Number 25 DOB 26/8/17 Sex Bull 2nd in Class Price €4,600 Photo Brian Farrell

See pictures and prices from the Charolais Society Christmas Cracker...
Image: Crawshaws.

Tom Cribbin buys last stores of UK butcher chain Crawshaw in £1.4 million deal

Watch New Holland's new trailer breaking system in action
There has been a 30pc drop in suckler herd numbers over the last 20 years

ICBF introduces bi-monthly genetic evaluations from new year