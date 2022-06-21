Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmer woe as 10-20c/kg slashed off lamb quotes

Recovery expected ahead of Eid al-Adha but anger over ‘galling’ rise in imports from North

Photo Brian Farrell Expand
Lakeside living: Sheep at Cavetown Lake, Co Roscommon. Photos: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Sheep near Woodbrook, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Close

Photo Brian Farrell

Photo Brian Farrell

Lakeside living: Sheep at Cavetown Lake, Co Roscommon. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

Lakeside living: Sheep at Cavetown Lake, Co Roscommon. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

Sheep near Woodbrook, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Sheep near Woodbrook, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Latest factory prices

Latest factory prices

/

Photo Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan

Last week despite complaining that the trade had become difficult at the sales end, factory bosses actually raised their quotes for spring lamb and cull ewes by 5-20c/kg.

This week, however, they drop their quotes for lamb by 10-20c/kg, although cull prices are unchanged.

Most Watched

Privacy