Farmer frustration as lamb quotes stuck at last year’s levels

Factory quotes for lamb held yesterday, but as ICSA’s Sean McNamara points out, last week’s quotes were no better than they were 12 months ago — “which doesn’t do anything to help farmers make up the difference in the costs”.

As it is Kildare Chilling continue to lead the way on lamb prices at €6.20+ 10c/kg quality assurance.

However, Kildare pulled their quote for cull ewes by 20c/kg to €2.90+10c/kg QA, leaving them 40c/kg behind the ICM, who remain on €3.30/kg.

To drive home Sean McNamara’s point, Kildare are now 30c/kg behind where the market for culls was this time last year. Dawn did not offer a quote for culls.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

With quotes for lamb appearing stabilised, IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said factory demand for suitably finished lambs is strong and prices have risen. This, he says, has made negotiating for prices of €6.40-6.50/kg easier, with some plants paying to 22kg to secure supplies.

Mr Comiskey claimed: “Cull ewes are in general moving between €3.40/kg and €3.80/kg, with some deals above these prices.”

That’s a long way ahead of where Kildare are at with their quote of €2.90/kg, it has to be said.

Mr Comiskey added: “It’s a critical time of year for sheep farmers, and factories must return strong viable prices to reflect production costs on farms and to ensure store lamb buyers remain active in marts.”

Looking to the international scene, Mr Comiskey noted: “Lamb prices in France remain strong at over €8.00/kg, which provides a real opportunity for factories, particularly as large volumes of New Zealand lamb continue to be directed towards the Chinese market.”

On the mart side prices for stores were reported to be up by €2-3/hd last week, although heavy lambs eased. However, yesterday’s sale at Ennis did see a stronger market for heavy lambs.

On the breeding side, sale prices continue to disappoint, with one west of Ireland mart manager saying: “They no longer appear to be as significant as they once were in the calendar for sheep farmers.”

Another noted that most farmers selling ewe lambs or hoggets are happy once they hit €200/hd, but many are falling short at €160-180/hd.

Dingle’s Nelius McAuliffe is not overly surprised that prices are less than expected.

“Over the last few years I’ve had lads come down here and buy maybe 80, 90 or 100 hoggets or ewe lambs,” he said.

“This year the same men are only buying 10 or maybe 20. Why? Because they are now breeding their own replacements.”

And it can’t all be doom-mongering — otherwise how do you explain the special sale of Blue Leicester rams in Ballinrobe last week topping out at €3,000?

Around the marts

Ballinrobe

Four days of sales saw 6,050 sheep going through the ring here last week, up 12pc on the same week last year.

Almost half of them were stores, with Tom McGuire reporting the general run of 30kg lambs selling from €80-85/hd and 35kgs around €100/hd. 40kg ewe lambs generally sold for €110-120/hd, with the tops making €135/hd.

On the breeding side ewes and hoggets saw similar prices with most at €180-190/hd, although the hoggets topped out at €230/hd.

A special sale of 250 Blue Leicester rams mostly made €1,000-2,000/hd, with a top call of €3,000.

Dingle

A turnout of 2,000 sheep, with stores up €2-3/hd, although fat lambs were back around €1/hd.

So the better store lamb sold for €2.70-2.80/kg, with second-stringers making €2.30-2.60/kg.

The heavier lambs included 45kgs at €118/hd, 47kgs at €120/hd and 50kgs at €124/hd.

Scotch/mountain lamb remained steady at €2.10-2.30/kg.

There were very few breeding sheep present ahead of this Saturday’s special hogget sale.

Headford

Prices were a little stronger on Saturday, with the best ewe lambs making €160-166/hd, with the top call going to a batch of twelve.

Cull ewes sold for €84-134/hd. Among the breeding stock, first- and second-crop ewes sold for €125-160/hd, while hoggets made €160-202/hd.

Raphoe

Yesterday’s sale was large, with 2,000 lambs on offer, and trade was well maintained.

Early samples among the lighter 28-33kg lambs made €74-94/hd, with 34-37kgs selling from €98-109/hd and 40-43kgs making €124-137/hd.

Ennis

The story here yesterday was of smaller numbers, with 550 on offer, but a better trade for heavy lambs, including ten 55kgs at €166/hd, eleven 49kgs at €157/hd and a selection of thirty averaging 50.5kg making €142-153/hd.

On the store side prices were a shade easier as various selections from 38-39kg sold from €97-108/hd, with 30-34kg lambs making €71-93/hd.

The majority of the cull ewes were feeder types that made €75-121/hd.

Mountbellew

Numbers here were boosted by a bigger entry of breeding stock. On the prices side, better ewe hoggets met a strong trade at €180-222/hd.

Lighter hogget was a harder sell, with prices at €140-180/hd.

On the lamb side stores met an improved trade, as did ewe lambs. Samples included thirty 28kg ewe lambs at €92/hd, ten 40kg ewe lambs at €136/hd and nine 48kg ewe lambs at €154/hd.

Twelve at 52kg wethers sold to €144/hd, with fourteen averaging 35kgs making €110/hd, while ten 37.8kgs made €105/hd.

Top calls among the stag ewes included nine 100kgs at €194/hd and four 89kgs at €174/hd and ten 99kgs also at €174/hd.

.