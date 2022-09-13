Farming

Farmer frustration as lamb quotes stuck at last year’s levels

Factories urged to pay more ‘to ensure store lamb buyers remain active in marts’ as input costs rise

Pick of the bunch: Ellie Ann McDermott from Elphin, Tara Bailey from Tulsk and Tadhg Shanagher from Ballintubber with their prize-winners at the Strokestown Show. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for lamb held yesterday, but as ICSA’s Sean McNamara points out, last week’s quotes were no better than they were 12 months ago — “which doesn’t do anything to help farmers make up the difference in the costs”.

As it is Kildare Chilling continue to lead the way on lamb prices at €6.20+ 10c/kg quality assurance.

