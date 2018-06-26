Factories using 'extra ewes as lamb back up'

The general consensus among factory buyers yesterday was that "numbers are coming away steadily". Unfortunately, quoted prices for lamb yesterday were not steady; this week's cut is from 10-20c/kg.

In short, the range of lamb prices yesterday ran from €5.60-5.80/kg. On the hogget side, Kildare Chilling are the last plant to continue to operate an official quote for hogget, €4.40+10c/kg quality assurance. Cull ewes actually showed some improvement yesterday with Dawn Ballyhaunis upping their offering by 10c/kg to €2.90/kg, while all other players stayed firm on last week's prices.

How should farmers read the trade? Does the fact that the cull ewe has remained so resilient indicate that the trade is fundamentally sound at a basic level? Does the fact that factories continue to give a relatively good price for ewes relative to last year's price - which at this time was €2.60-2.70/kg - only a means of keeping actual lamb prices under pressure?

I'm not privy to how factories make decisions in relation to market conditions versus supply, but the cull ewe supply versus the price of lamb is an interesting question. John Brooks of ICSA reckons that factories are using the fact that after the hard spring and anecdotal evidence that there was a higher than normal mortality rate among newborn lambs, there are now a lot more cull ewes in the system. "Factories are using these extra ewes as a back up to actual lamb," the ICSA man said.