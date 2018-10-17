Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 17 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Factories: Tide turning as Kepak first to raise sheep prices

 

Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

Last week the factories appeared to have plugged the holes in their price quotes that kept putting downward pressure on prices.

And yesterday one plant, Kepak Athleague turned their boat into the wind and began the journey to the land of higher sheep prices.

They spread additional canvas by raising their quotes for lamb by 10c/kg to €4.65/kg+5c/kg QA. All other factories on our table left their lamb prices untouched, for the moment.

There appeared to be an acceptance from some on the processing side that the days of boundless numbers are becoming limited.

So our price table reads as follows: top are Kepak on €4.65+5c/kg QA, followed by Kildare Chilling on €4.60+10c/kg QA with Moyvalley on €4.60/kg while the two ICMs and Dawn Ballyhaunis are all on €4.50/kg+10c/kg QA.

On the cull ewe side the news is not so positive: while the two ICMs and Kepak, at €2.40/kg, and Kildare at €2.50+10c/kg QA left their quotes unchanged, yesterday Dawn dropped by 5c/kg to €2.35/kg.

While the mart trade also remains steady and improved in places, of concern must be the fall-off in interest in breeding sheep.

John Brooks of ICSA reckons we are seeing a drop in interest due to factories failing to recognise and respect the huge efforts needed inside the farm gate to produce the quality required by the market.

Also Read

George Candler of Kilkenny Mart agrees, saying prices for rams are back up to €100/hd on 12 months ago as a result.

Moving to actual prices both Mr Brooks and IFA national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said lamb supplies have gotten very tight in recent days, with factories struggling to get adequate numbers.

Mr Dennehy said prices are strengthening, with reports of €4.80/kg paid and more farmers getting €4.75/kg. Mr Brooks said ewes were being traded for €2.60-2.70/kg.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Derek Deane

Top suckler farmer calls for targeted cull of dairy bull calves
Theft of valuables from rural homes and of livestock and machinery from farms is also a major concern. Stock picture

Confusion over Garda boundaries had led to criminals fleeing crime scenes – IFA

Dairy product prices have significantly weakened in recent weeks, Dairygold...
Third-cut silage going into a pit at Gurteen College.

'Silage quality is not fantastic this year' - Nutritionist raises concerns over...
A specialised algae supplement is fed to cattle during the finishing phase.

Kepak launch first-ever Omega 3 enriched beef
Two rats gather in a shrub at the Saint Jacques Tower park, in the center of Paris, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Paris is on a new rampage against rats, trying to shrink the growing rodent population. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Rodents are on the march and they’re getting bigger...
Fonterra responsible for 30% of the world's dairy exports with revenue exceeding NZ$20 billion, is New Zealand's largest company.

Global dairy prices fall for fifth auction in a row on robust supply