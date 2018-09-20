Factories still ploughing into sheep prices

It's the week of the Ploughing and with the factories dropping their prices for both lamb and cull ewes by 5-10c/kg, the obvious pun is that processors continue to plough down sheep prices.

This week's opening bids for lamb range from €4.50/kg to €4.65/kg plus various 5-10c/kg bonuses; cull ewe quotes yesterday were €2.40-2.55/kg.

Having succeeded in getting both lamb and cull ewe prices back to the levels they were at 12 months ago, it remains to be seen what happens next for farmers.

The price range for this week two years ago saw lambs being quoted at €4.70-4.80/kg, with cull ewes 0n €2.30-2.35/kg.

The breakdown from top to bottom sees Kildare Chilling continue to hold onto top spot on our table for lambs, despite dropping their quote from last week by 5c/kg to €4.65+10c/kg QA (Quality Assurance) yesterday morning.

They are followed down the ladder by everybody else. Kepak Athleague drop 5c/kg to €4.60+5c/kg QA.

Moyvalley are on €4.60/kg flat, with the two ICMs and Dawn Ballyhaunis falling back in unison by 10c/kg to €4.50+10c/kg QA.

On the cull ewe side Kildare also hold on to top spot despite dropping their quote by 5c/kg to €2.55+10c/kg QA. Kepak remain unchanged at €2.50/kg, while the two ICM plants fell back 10c/kg to €2.50+10c/kg QA.