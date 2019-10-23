Factories: Steady as she goes in the sheep rings

"Steady as she goes" was the refrain.

Looking at the quotes on the table below you can see why as each plant holds its prices for both lamb and cull ewes at last week's levels.

A quick scan sees Kildare Chilling continuing on €4.45+10c/kg quality assurance for lamb, followed by the two ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis on €4.35+10c/kg QA.

IFA sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said lamb prices are ranging from €4.50-4.55/kg, with top prices of €4.60-4.65/kg including bonuses reported.

On the cull ewe side, the IFA man reports culls as making from €2.50-2.60/kg.

Mr Dennehy also said factories need to increase carcase weights up to at least 22kg at this time of year. He said some plants have applied excessive price cuts on heavier fat lambs, and other plants are imposing severe clipping charges, which cannot be justified.

The above sentiments were also echoed by ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara. However, the ICSA man disputed claims that factory cold stores are full of unsold product.

"People forget," he said, "that the Muslim community has a preference for fresh lamb.

"If the factories are supplying the Muslim community it has to be Halal slaughtered meaning it has to fresh not frozen going to market."

Mart numbers seem to be slackening in places, while some of the bigger sales yards report continuing very strong numbers.

The general run of lamb prices continues to be around the €2/kg mark, with quality ewe lambs operating around the €2.20-2.25/kg mark.

This time last year all the talk was about how the subsidised growing of winter green crops such as stubble turnip would perform as the Government gave a helping hand in a getting our winter fodder shortage reduced. Quite well was the answer.

Not so this year, as the late harvest and very wet field conditions combined with the fact last year's subsidy was a once-off have seen the acreage sown shrink dramatically.

This year in some areas sheep are being put out onto grass paddocks that had seen cattle housed as the weather deteriorated.

Now with those cattle settled into a winter fattening regime and despite ground conditions seeming set to improve at least a little this week, Thomas Potterton of Delvin Mart said his store sheep trade was benefiting from the fact cattle had been housed early in some places.

The lamb trade in the minds of the factories continues to sail along steadily; but not if you're a producer.





Marts

Delvin

Thomas Potterton reported a "lively enough trade" with store lambs selling from €1.89-2.52/kg.

Samples included thirteen 28kg lambs at €70.50/kg, 29½kg at €50/hd and 37½kgs seeing €85/hd. 40-45kg lambs sold from €1.88-2.44/kg, with that top per/kg price coming for a batch at 44kg who averaged €100/hd. Butchers' hoggets saw fleshed 50-52kg selling from €102-103/hd.

Thomas told me some men who had been forced to house cattle early due to the weather were now buying stores and culls with the objective of possibly moving them after Christmas.

Ballinrobe

Very big sheep numbers have been a feature of sales here over the last month, with last Wednesday no different. Store lambs sold from €55-80/hd with factory types making €60-102/hd.

Ewe lambs ranged from €105-120/hd, with fat ewes making €60-105/hd. Breeding hoggets made €140-170/hd.

Dowra

Numbers were easier here last Friday with all classes improving by €2.00-10.00/hd. Factory lambs made from €80-94/hd with that top price going to a pen of thirty-three 50kg cross-bred ram lambs.

With more customers pressing for forward stores and ewe lambs' prices ranged from €60-80/hd. Aged cross bred ewes also met a stronger demand with prices €80-121/hd.

Mountbellew

There was also a smaller number on offer here than previously. Factory lambs met a slightly easier trade while both store and ewe lambs were firmer. Samples prices among the lambs included ten 44.1kg ewe lambs at €87/hd, seventeen 41kg wethers at €81/hd, eight 56kg ram lambs made €97/hd, while ten 51kg quality ewe lambs hit €113/hd.

Ewe hoggets sold from €140-190/hd, with first crop ewes topping out at €181/hd.

Dingle

Neilus McAuliffe rated his trade "good enough" saying it is now obvious that following the good year on grass sheep have come that bit earlier. Sample prices here included €51-57/hd paid for 30-31kg Scotch lamb, with 50kgs making €93/hd.

