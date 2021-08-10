Factories slash another 20c/kg off lamb price

Ahead of the curve: This hogget wether, weighing 55kg, made €97 at Dowra mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Are the good times over for sheep farmers? It looks like they may very well be in the short term: Kildare Chilling and the two ICM plants pulled their quote for lamb by another 20c/kg yesterday.

This left them respectively on €6.00 and €5.80/kg plus their 10c/kg for quality assured lamb.

Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague both declined to provide official figures, but it is safe to assume they are watching and they may to cut their cloth if they think the market can take it.

The factories seem intent on claiming back as much as possible of the high prices they paid earlier in the year.

Lamb quotes are now around €1.60/kg below where they were in mid-April.

On the cull ewe side factory quotes yesterday ran from €3.20-3.30/kg.

Sean McNamara of the ICSA reckons “factories are trying their case”.

“They want them; we have them, so let’s see them pay for them. No farmer should be forced to take less than €6/kg for lamb in the current climate,” he said.

Interestingly, Baltinglass mart manager Joe Kinsella reckons “it’s the money that was made earlier in the year that is putting a floor under the store and breeding market now”.

George Candler in Kilkenny noted his trade as being that bit “sharper” yesterday.

Following the ICSA’s recent meeting with Bord Bia, Mr McNamara continues to beat at the drum in relation to traceability.

I contacted Bord Bia and asked, given that they were able to give the ICSA figures on the tonnage of carcase lamb and the numbers of live sheep coming in from the North, did they not raise the question of traceability and labelling in relation to these imports with the Department?

Bord Bia replied: “When sheep originating from Northern Ireland are processed in Irish facilities, the meat produced is labelled and marketed accordingly in compliance with EU Country of Origin labelling.

“It is the responsibility of DAFM to oversee and verify this. Imported lamb cannot be labelled as QA.”

During the first 30 weeks of 2021 the number of sheep being imported from Northern Ireland for direct slaughter is notably lower than 2020 levels (hoggets are down 36pc to 36,835 head, with spring lambs down 13pc to 54,262 and ewes down 25pc to 19,908).

Likewise the latest CSO figures have indicated a decline in the volume of sheepmeat imported.

From January to May this year, 2,279 tonnes were imported, back 23pc from the same period in 2020.

Around the marts

Carnew

There were 3,725 sheep on offer here last Thursday, with prices maintaining.

Lambs over 50kg sold from €133-141/hd, with those from 45-49kg making €120-135/hd, while in the 40-44kgs were €106-127/hd.

Among the lighter lambs, 35-39kgs sold from €94-107/hd with lighter lambs making €65-103/hd. Ewe lambs over 40kg sold from €110-155/hd, with those under 40kg €100-132/hd.

Heavy cull ewes sold from €140-200/hd with feeder types making €75-140/hd.

On the breeding side hoggets sold from €170-235/hd with older breeding ewes €140-180/hd.

Baltinglass

There’s nothing like a show and sale to bring out the numbers, and the extra quality on show tends to lift all prices. The top call among the lambs saw ten 42kg Suffolk cross ewes average €166/hd, while various combinations from 35-39kg made €136-150/hd.

A buoyant store trade saw 31-35kg lambs make €81-89/hd, while a batch of twenty-seven averaging 23kg sold for €73/hd.

Joe Kinsella said: “It’s the money that was made earlier in the year that is putting a floor under the market now”



Mountbellew

This was also a big sale with increased numbers of stag ewes and breeding hoggets on offer. The bigger number of lambs on offer also met a good trade. Sample prices on the lamb side included twelve 35kg wether lambs at €106/hd and ten 43kg ewe lambs averaged €132/hd while thirteen ewes at 37kg made €113/hd.

Prices among the ewe hoggets included two batches of ten Suffolks at €200 and €220/hd respectively, while ten first-crop Suffolk ewes made €196/hd. Stag ewes sold from €95-126/hd.

Corrin

There were 700 sheep on offer here yesterday with butcher-type lambs making up to €190/hd, while among the factory/store types, the bottom of the market saw 32kg lambs make €64/hd while at the other end 45kg lambs reached a top of €145/hd.

Breeding sheep sold from €185-230/hd, with the top calls among the rams seeing a Charolais hogget ram making €610, while a Suffolk ram lamb made €560/hd. Cast ewes sold from €76-212/hd.

Kilkenny

George Candler reported a “sharper trade” here yesterday with the heaviest of the butcher type lambs being ten at 60kg who made €154/hd. The best price went to seventeen at 49kg who averaged €147/hd or €3/kg.

On the factory side prices ranged from €110-129/hd while on the factory side prices ran from €110-129/hd. With confidence in trade high sStore lambs sold from €80-105/hd, while on the breeding side hoggets sold from €170-235/hd.

Cast ewes made €80-226/hd.

Dowra

With just under 4,000 sheep sold this was the biggest sale this year.

The extra numbers saw factory lambs quieter with 45-49kg lambs selling from €120-127/hd, while the better ones in the 43-44kg section made €115-117/hd.

Among the heavier lambs 58kgs made €135/hd.

Quality ewe lambs by contrast were a strong trade with samples seeing seventeen at 45kgs averaging €156/hd, fifteen at 40.5/kgs made €140/hd however , led by twenty at 32kg who sold for €134/hd or €4.19/kg.

Best of the hogget ewes were a pen of thirty that averaged €200/hd, while heavy cull ewes topped out at €182/hd.