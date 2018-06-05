Factories: Sheep farmers reeling from processors price cuts' blitz

For the third week in a row factories pulled back their opening bids for spring lamb, this time by 30-40c/kg. Overall quotes for lamb have now fallen by a cumulative figure of between 90-120c/kg in three weeks.

Before getting into the detail of who is offering what, a couple of things struck me yesterday morning as I worked my way through the list of official factory quotes and the lack of meaningful reaction by the farm organisations to yet another bad news week on the sheep front.

Firstly, I am left with the very singular impression that the farm organisations were caught completely off side in relation to this blitzkrieg of price cuts. Secondly, the electronic tagging controversy - where the financial figures involved were small by comparison - actually had the farm organisations scheduling emergency meetings with the Department.

Meanwhile, hoggets remaining in the system are being clobbered with a 50-60c/kg cut, leaving them back in price between €1.10-1.30/kg in three weeks. Looking at this week's price table Kildare Chilling top the lamb price league with their quote of €5.90+10c/kg quality bonus.