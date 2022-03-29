Factories raise lamb quotes by 10c/kg despite pressure from cheaper imports

Well, it was the factories who blinked first in the poker game in the run-up to Easter and Ramadan, raising their quotes for hogget by 10c/kg.

However, the processors are a wily bunch, with lots of talk yesterday about how difficult the market was on the continent and the effect it was having on their sales.

The ICM group also lifted their offering for cull ewes by 10c/kg to €3.70/kg.

Kildare Chilling are the first processor to offer any guidance on the market for spring lamb, quoting of €7.50+10c/kg quality assurance.

The factories claim they are under pressure from supplies of cheap lamb coming on the market from Britain and Spain, and data from Bord Bia for the week ending March 19 supports them.

It shows the average price, excluding VAT, here that week at €7.02/kg, with the British price €6.75/kg and the Spanish at €6.88/kg. The French average was €7.63/kg, with Northern Ireland on €6.52/kg.

However, the prices achieved last year by Irish producers proved that processors are no longer as dependent on the French market as they once were.

Back then from the middle of April to the middle of June, prices paid by factories to Irish farmers exceeded those paid to French farmers by up to 30c/kg.

So where are we at therefore on price? With Ramadan and Easter around the corner, IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said: “Demand for sheepmeat is driving the trade.

“Despite factories’ attempts to hold back on significant price increases, extremely tight supplies and strong farmer resistance are forcing their hand.”

He said the trade and the numbers of hoggets and cull ewes available justify stronger prices, and farmers should keep an eye on mart sales, where factory agents are paying more than what some factories are offering.

Sean McNamara of ICSA said actual prices being paid for hogget are €7.40-7.50/kg. He also reported a sharp rise in demand for cull ewes, with factories paying €3.70-3.80/kg.

On the mart front Patsy Smith in Dowra noted a sharper trade for all sheep, with hoggets better by €3-6/hd.

Ivan Moffitt of Manorhamilton putting last week’s increase at €4-6/hd, while David Quinn of Carnew mart reckoned the rise over the past fortnight was €10-12/hd.

So where will the spring trade go? Kildare have opened the show at €7.50/kg, will we see €8.00/kg? Ivan Moffitt thinks we will, but cautioned, “it could be short-lived”.

Around the marts

Dingle

With numbers less at 300, Nelius McAuliffe noted an improvement in prices, with plenty of the factory hoggets on offer making €3.00-3.20/kg.

The heavier 56-57kg butcher type sold for €130-140/hd.

On the cull ewe side 70-80kgs sold for €120-125/hd, while ewes carrying twins made up to €195/hd, with those carrying singles operating around the €155/hd mark.

Ewes with twins at foot sold to €215/unit.

Carnew

David Quinn reported a strong sale, with 2,000 sheep on offer.

Heavy butcher-type hoggets sold in a tight band from €170-174/hd, with 45-47kg factory types making €158-169/hd.

The general run of cull ewes sold for €165-200/hd, with the tops making €230/hd. Lighter culls sold from €140-145/hd.

Quality in-lamb ewes made €170-220/hd, with the more mixey types selling for €130-160/hd.

Manorhamilton

Here too numbers were improved, with 1,400 on offer.

Hoggets topped out at €170/hd, with the general run of 48-53kg types selling from €142-150/hd.

Cull ewes generally sold for €110-130/hd, with a top for heavy culls of €218/hd.

With the weather so good, Ivan thinks this year’s crop of spring lambs could come on stream earlier than originally thought.

Athenry

Yesterday saw an increased entry, with a “busy” sale.

The top call among the hoggets of €166/hd was achieved on several occasions on weights from 57-63kg, while the best of the lambs from 49-55.5kg topped out at €160/hd.

In the lighter division samples included 45kgs at €148/hd, 41kgs at €140/hd and 40kgs at €135/hd.

Top call among the cull ewes saw 101kgs make €220, with 91-95kgs selling for €170-175/hd, while the better 75-79kg cull sold from €140-150/hd.

A small entry of ewes with single lambs at foot averaged €200/unit.

Headford

Joyce Whelan reported reduced numbers on Saturday, with a resultant stronger trade.

“Buyers are requesting larger numbers week on week as availability isn’t meeting market demand,” she said.

Among the hogget were twelve 41kgs at €125/hd, twenty 55kgs at €160/hd and five 58kgs at €160/hd.

The first-crop ewes with twins at foot sold to a top of €270/unit.

Raphoe

Yesterday’s sale saw just 500, which helped to raise prices.

Hoggets from 45-60kg sold for €150-170/hd, with those from 38-44kg making €130-150/hd.

On the lighter side, 34-37kgs made €110-130/hd with 28-33kgs €80-110/hd.

There was a small show of springs, with 50kgs making €205/hd.

The majority of cull ewes sold for €100-234/hd.

On the breeding side ewes with singles at foot made €150-200/unit, while those with doubles in tow sold for €180-305/kg.