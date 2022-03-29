Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Factories raise lamb quotes by 10c/kg despite pressure from cheaper imports

Extremely tight supplies and strong farmer resistance are forcing processors’ hand’

Spring in their step: Lambs near Sliabh Bawn, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Expand

Close

Spring in their step: Lambs near Sliabh Bawn, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Spring in their step: Lambs near Sliabh Bawn, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

/

Spring in their step: Lambs near Sliabh Bawn, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

Well, it was the factories who blinked first in the poker game in the run-up to Easter and Ramadan, raising their quotes for hogget by 10c/kg.

However, the processors are a wily bunch, with lots of talk yesterday about how difficult the market was on the continent and the effect it was having on their sales.

Most Watched

Privacy