Factories quotes rising despite clean sheep saga

The clean sheep saga continues to rumble on, however it is having no negative effect on prices.

As of yesterday morning prices for hogget were up in the majority of plants by 5-10c/kg, the exception being Moyvalley who remain on a flat €5.00/kg. The effect is that most plants have closed up very sharply on combined base and bonus price of €5.00/kg.

The exception is Dawn Ballyhaunis who at €4.90+5c/kg bonus are just slightly off the pace. Kepak Athleague are on €4.95+5c/kg bonus while Kildare Chilling and the two ICMs are on €4.90+10c/kg. There is also some movement on the cull ewe side with Kepak Athleague lifting their base to €2.90, while Kildare Chilling was on €2.80+10c/kg QA. All other plants with an interest in the cull ewe trade are static at €2.80/kg.

Prices for lamb/hogget on the ground are reported as having strengthened from last week's €5.00-5.10/kg to €5.15/kg with reports that €5.20/kg was paid where the supplier ticked all the boxes. And the biggest box to be ticked this week seems to be what constitutes a clean sheep. Department officials seem to have upped the ante yesterday with reports indicating that while a majority of plants were coping with having to clip limited numbers, one plant was reported as almost being at a standstill as numbers into the hundreds were sent by department officials to be clipped.