Factories point to low kill-out weights as lamb quotes cut again

The factory agent wasn’t necessarily being critical, he was just representing the company paying his wages.

“Sheep are not killing out because they are not being fed, and if you do feed them you could end up half broke,” he said.

“If you want a lamb to kill into 22kg, they’ll have to be 50kg with some feeding in them. Regular lads know the set-up. They are not the ones chasing cheap big-framed 40kg stores in the marts in the hope of them dying well.”

Which I took to be a swipe at reports that some factories are buying lambs in marts to put into feedlots.

“What we want are clean, 50kg quality assured lamb,” concluded the agent.

Another factory rep said in relation to farmer pricing and supermarket demand, “less is more” — ie, give us suitable sheep and we’ll work on the price. As to sheep with dirty fleeces, he was adamant: “We don’t want them.”​

All of which translated into lambs being back at factories yesterday by 5-10c/kg. After Kildare Chilling’s cut of 10c/kg last week, Dawn Ballyhaunis dropped 5c/kg while the two ICM plants dumped 10c/kg.

Quotes for cull ewes remain unchanged.

Latest factory prices

Latest factory prices

What are the prospects for a bounce in the price? Not overly good in the short term, as supplies look set to remain strong.

Seamus McMenamin of Bord Bia told the Farming Independent: “Lamb throughput in Ireland is running around 60,000 behind the corresponding week in 2021.

“This combined with the additional ewes on farm last December and fairly decent weather at lambing time would indicate an additional 90-100,000 lambs on farm that will be carried into 2023 to be processed as hoggets.”

On the mart front, numbers keep on coming, with reports that many farmers are choosing to sell before Christmas rather than fatten and face huge meal bills.

Both Patsy Smith of Dowra and Ivan Moffitt of Manorhamilton reckon “the will to finish sheep has gone”. Patsy added: “Fellas are fed up. They’ve sold their lambs and not going to feed a second time because there not making any money. It’s knocked the heart out of them.”

Prices at marts slipped, with drops of €2-3/hd among lighter stores. George Candler noted that yesterday in Kilkenny store buyers were less active.

Reports also indicate that some buyers are now shifting to buying ram lambs in preference to ewes in the hope they will weigh heavier when slaughtered for the same cost of fattening.

The total number of lambs/hoggets exported from the North this year for slaughter in the south to December 3 is reported by the Livestock and Meat Commission to be up 19,735 to 264,735.

Sheep in frosty fields in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Sheep in frosty fields in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Around the marts

Headford

Numbers were “average for the time of year” — the majority on show were wethers, with few cull ewes.

The top price per kg saw eleven 42kg wethers average €3.10/kg. Lambs overall ranged from €112-150/hd with the bar set by fifteen 50kg wethers.

​

Manorhamilton

While numbers were still coming strong at 1,430 last week, Ivan Moffitt said the trade overall had “gone quiet”, with lambs back around €3.00/hd.

“It takes a good factory lamb now to make €140/hd,” he said, noting the general average was around €135/hd.

Among the heavier butcher types 52-53kgs sold to €150/hd.

Store lambs sold for €75-95/hd with some buyers preferring to buy ram lambs for feeding over ewe lambs on the simple basis they will kill into bigger weights for the same costs. Ram lambs made €80-85/hd here.

​

Dowra

Patsy Smith also said “stores were harder sold” as those with lambs gone to the factory consider their options.

Factory lambs were less by €2-3/hd, with 46-50kg lambs making €135-142/hd and 52-53kg butcher types selling to a top of €153.50/kg.

​

Mountbellew

While numbers were less and the trade for factory and butcher types remained similar to the previous week, lighter stores, as at Dowra, fell back.

Prices among the ewe lambs included ten 37kgs at €102/hd, twelve 31.5kgs at €94/hd and five 47.5kgs at €130/hd.

Sixteen 50kg wethers sold to €146/hd, with eleven 51kg ram lambs averaging €145/hd, while fourteen 31kg ram lambs made €60/hd.

Among the stags trade was maintained: seven at 97kgs averaged €161/hd followed by six 95kgs at €146/hd, while eighteen 91kgs made €140/hd.

​

Kilkenny

Yesterday’s was a smaller sale, with 550 sheep on offer. George Candler reported a solid trade for both butcher and factory types, but noted that store buyers were less active.

Butcher types sold for €2.70-3.06/kg or €2.70-3.06/kg, with factory types €2.70-3.36/kg or €123-145/hd.

Stores made €2.33-2.90/kg or €70-115/hd, while cull ewes sold for €72-196/hd.

​

Raphoe

Although this was the last sheep sale of 2022, numbers were reduced here yesterday, due in part to the icy road conditions.

The entry reached 400, with lambs from 48-55kg making €140-152/hd, and 41-47kgs selling for €120-140/hd.

Among the stores, 35-40kgs made €100-120/hd with 28-35kgs selling for €75-100/hd.

Cull ewes sold from €60-208/hd with the majority in the €90-160/hd bracket.​