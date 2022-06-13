Factories play the poor mouth but quotes rise by up to 20c/kg

Plenty of grass: Sheep at Cootehall, Co Roscommon. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

By 7.30 yesterday morning I had two messages on my phone from factory representatives indicating that sheep prices were about to come under pressure.

In both cases, the blame was laid at the feet of the British market, where I was told prices had come back.

By midday, however, I was looking at factory quotes for spring lambs and cull ewes here that were actually 5-20c/kg stronger than last week.

So what was going on? One big factor is perception at the supermarket and wholesale end in relation to supply.

One industry insider rated the fall in factory prices for lamb in the UK at around 60c/kg.

Where it gets complicated, he claimed, is that “Although there is demand for lamb at those lower prices, those buying for British factories and supermarkets are waiting to see if those lower prices will actually increase demand.

“Will those recent price pulls in the UK increase supplies next week? If so, British supermarkets and wholesalers will rate this week’s prices as still too strong despite them being 60c/kg less.”

He also acknowledged that suppliers need to factor in the extra demand for the festival of Eid just a month away.

Sean McNamara of the ICSA said:

“The UK processors’ need is to get back into the European market and their inability to do so is down to continuing Brexit issues — and Irish lamb products are taking up the slack”

Despite the negativity, Kildare Chilling and the ICM group add 20c/kg to their quote for cull ewes, bringing them to €3.90 and €4.00/kg respectively, with the ICMs paying to 45kg.

Dawn Ballyhaunis are up 10c/kg to €3.80/kg.

Kildare also added 20c/kg to their quote for springs, bringing them back up to €8.20+10c/kg quality assurance while Dawn add 10c/kg to €8.00+10c/kg QA.

The two ICMs add 5c/kg, reaching €7.95+10c/kg.

Hogget numbers are waning but Kildare continued to quote €7.20+10c/kg QA, while Dawn added 10c/kg to get to €7.00+10c/kg QA.

Mr McNamara reported springs as selling from €8.30-8.40/kg, with cull ewes €4.00-4.20/kg.

He said the improvement in quotes for culls was down simply to strong factory buying at marts, leaving their quotes for those selling direct short-changed.

With factory agents competing strongly for lambs hoggets and cull ewes at marts around the country, IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey also reminded farmers to consider all options when selling.

Around the marts

Mountbellew

Numbers here were steady, as was the trade for stag ewes and hoggets, while springs and ewes with lambs at foot were improved.

The springs included five at 54.2kg that averaged €178/hd, with eight at 43kg making €160/hd, while a further eight at 44.6 made €165/hd.

In the lighter division twenty 38kg lambs made €131/hd, with eleven at 36kg averaging €135/hd.

On the hogget side ten 55.5kg ewes made €190/hd with five at 51.8kgs averaging €184/hd. Among the stags ten averaging 101kgs made €204/hd, with a further ten at 88.6kg making €160/hd.

Top call among the breeding sheep saw two second-crop ewes with singles at foot average €310/unit.

Manorhamilton

Ivan Moffitt reported a nice size sale for the day of the year, with 1,230 on offer. He said hoggets are more or less gone and the bigger numbers of lambs are yet to appear.

45kg lambs sold to €165/hd with those at 50kg making €173-174/hd.

Cull ewes were a very good trade with those from 70-80kg selling for €140-150/hd.

Ivan said ewes with lambs at foot were “nearly over”, with ewes with twins making up to €300/unit.

Raphoe

Here too numbers of ewes with lambs at foot were smaller yesterday. Those with doubles sold to €255/unit, while on the singles side prices varied widely depending on age and quality.

Five ewes plus five lambs at foot made €127/unit, while at the other end three ewes with three lambs at foot averaged €286/unit. In between four plus four made €218/unit.

Lambs from 30-37kg sold for €100-140/hd, with 38-45kgs making €140-168/hd, while 45-55kgs went for €160-176/hd.

Cull ewes made €100-250/hd.

Baltinglass

There was a larger turnout of springs here with the trade better by around €1-2/hd.

The springs included 45-46kgs at €157-169/hd, with 37-40kgs making €144-149/hd.

In the lighter section eight at 35kg made €133/hd, while a selection at 36kg sold for €122-126/hd, while six at 29kg made €93/hd.

Quality ewe hoggets sold to €200/hd, with cast ewes making €95-199/hd.

The big selection of ewes with lambs at foot met an easier trade at €120-320/unit.

Athenry

Yesterday’s sale was slightly bigger than the previous week, with prices also a shade stronger.

Seven 49kg lambs averaged €168/hd, with thirteen at 40.5kg making €170/hd, while four 68kg lambs/hoggets averaged €179/hd.

Among the lighter offerings six 37.5kg lambs made €134/hd, with nine at 38kg making €131/hd.

On the cast ewe side two at €100kg made €212/hd, with five at 101kg cracking on to €218/hd, while samples from 71-87kg made €130-181/hd.

There were no ewes with lambs at foot.