Factories: More gains but we're still playing catch-up on lamb prices

There is also movement on the cull ewe side, with the two ICM plants up 10c/kg to €2.70/kg, and Kildare improving by the same amount to €2.70+10c/kg QA. Dawn are unchanged at €2.60/kg.

Also up 10c/kg are Dawn Ballyhaunis with their €4.85+10c/kg. Moyvalley Meats remain static on €4.90/kg while the two ICM plants add 5c/kg to their base, bringing them to €4.85+10QA. There was no quote available from Kepak Athleague.

Leading the charge on lamb prices this week are Kildare Chilling, up 10c/kg to €5.00+10c/kg quality assurance.

But in the overall global market, where are we on price?

The latest data from Bord Bia, excluding vat, shows that as of November 23, we averaged €4.58/kg.

By contrast, sheep meat prices in France averaged €6.48/kg, with Spain on €5.82/kg and the UK €4.93/kg. New Zealand were €5.26/kg, with Australia on €4.44/kg. So we're near the bottom of the pile.

Looking at the figures for throughput, to end of November, at 2,198,208 this year's lamb kill is 5.2pc behind the figure for the first 11 months of 2018.

Yet the lamb kill for the last week of November, at 55,690, was up 8,302 on 2018 - a 17pc rise.

These figures underline the reality that while numbers of lambs are increasing, strong consumer demand is driving factory prices up.

The story on the cull ewe side shows that slaughterings of culls has dropped dramatically this year, with Bord Bia estimating that reduction to be in the order of nearly 20pc to the end of November - 379,100 as against 472,093 for the same 11 months of 2018.

In the short term, that trend is likely to continue.

The mart trade continues to flourish with prices for lambs up by €3-7/hd as those increased factory cheques are passed down the chain.

In some areas, more factory and heavy lamb are turning up at marts. One mart manager who wished to remain anonymous told me that he believed the reason was that factories "creased" suppliers on weights when things were going their way and now rather than sell directly, some of those affected are choosing to go the mart road.

"Mart prices in some cases are significantly better, because do you really think the agents buying are taking what the factories are quoting?" he said.

On the prices side, the IFA were yesterday reporting lambs as making €5.10-5.15/kg at the top end. ICSA chairman Sean McNamara was prepared to push the boat a bit further, claiming the top of the market is now €5.20/kg. Both IFA and ICSA report cull ewes as selling from €2.80-3.00/kg.

All in all it's not a bad news week for Irish sheep farmers, but when you look at those Bord Bia figures you realise we have a lot of catching up to do.

Marts

Baltinglass

Lambs were €3-4/hd stronger here last week with cast ewes up €2-3/hd: your 45-55kg fat lamb averaged €95-114/hd with those ewes €68-100/hd. There was also a strong trade for Cheviot and Suffolk stores with 35-40kgs selling from €85-94/hd and 30-35kgs making €68-83/hd.

Blessington

Strong numbers saw heavy lamb trade remain steady at €108-113/hd with factory types making €100-110/hd. A lively store trade saw prices range from €72-98/hd. Among the cull ewes' heavy ewes sold from €110-131/hd while the lighter ewe suitable for feeding made €70-106/hd.

Headford

Trade was stronger last week with lambs averaging €63-115/hd (€1.85 to €2.40/kg) - that top price went for a batch weighing 55kg. Other prices of note included 39kgs at €90/hd, 34kgs at €81/hd and 48kgs at €107/kg.

Raphoe

Yesterday's sale saw some of the finest sheep the north-west has on offer. The attraction? A show and sale with blue ribbons to be won. Upwards of €3/kg was paid for some of the prize winners but all grades benefited. Driving those better prices was an increase in the amount of butcher activity. Sample prices among the lambs saw 53kgs making €148/hd, 45kgs at €111/hd and 48kgs at €122/hd. Among the stores you had 39kgs at €90/hd, 32kgs at €75 and 40kgs at €100/hd.

Kilkenny

George Candler said of his sale yesterday: "Lambs hit €118/hd with culls seeing €139. It was electric. 100pc clearance." Butchers' lambs sold from €108-118/hd with factory lamb making €95-105/hd. Store lambs sold from €75-98/hd while your cull ewe made €71-139/hd.

Enniscorthy

Trade here was also stronger with buyers eager to secure lambs and heavy ewes. Prices for butchers' lambs ranged from €110-116/hd with factory lamb €101-109/hd. On the store side forward lambs made €88-98/hd with lighter stores selling from €67-85/hd. Heavy cast ewes made €104-132 /hd with feeding types making €64-101/hd.

Indo Farming