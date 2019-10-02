Factories: Lamb prices slide as beef protests bite

I cannot understand why protestors at plants that slaughter both cattle and sheep - Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague - would not allow those with just sheep to go about their business.

What was the advantage of backing up big numbers of lambs and cull ewes in the system?

I didn't hear any protest leader talk about improved sheep prices - and that's something those on the ground could seriously do with right now as lamb quotes slipped another 5c-10/kg yesterday.

With factories now citing increased numbers for their decision to pull prices, the effect of those lost weeks is starting to bite.

Kildare Chilling are back 5c/kg to €4.50+10c/kg quality assurance.

Having been out of action for a number of weeks due to the beef protest, Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague are back this week, on of €4.45+10c/kg QA and €4.40+15QA, respectively.

The two ICM plants drop their quote by 10c/kg to €4.40+10c/kg QA.

Quotes for cull ewes show Kildare ahead of the posse on €2.50+10c/kg QA, with Kepak on a straight €2.50/kg. The ICMs drop 10c/kg to €2.40/kg, alongside Dawn.

IFA sheep chair Sean Dennehy reports that factory prices for lambs are in the €4.55-4.60/kg region, rising to €4.70-4.75/kg when you add in various grade bonuses.

Sean McNamara of ICSA continues to worry about the slaughtering or boning out of Northern lamb at meat plants in the south.

"I am not satisfied that the level of Bord Bia or Department supervision is adequate to keep track of where this lamb goes in the system," he said.

He hinted that he and his committee would be meeting to discuss the whole pricing and foreign supply issue with a view to tackling the factories directly.

Back in May and July Mr McNamara led farmer protests that closed a number of sheep plants across the country.

Mart numbers rose sharply in some places over the week but trade holding appears to be holding relatively steady although some places do report a lower demand for heavier lamb.

The store trade by contrast continues to perform very well, with some observers noting that on occasion there may be very little between the price of lambs going for further feeding and their more mature factory or butcher counterparts.

Marts

Tullow

A large sale that saw prices ease a little across the board, with the exception of the store lamb — ram lambs in the mid-30kg range sold from €55-68/hd and ewe lambs of the same weight made €70-84/hd. Forward stores made €80-90/hd, with 43-44kg ewe lambs seeing a top of €125/hd. Cast ewes and feeding ewes sold from €10-15/hd with the €/kg with older types making around the €/kg mark. Breeding hoggets sold from €170-205/kg with lesser types making from €130-160/hd.





Roscommon

Another large, with the top call for finished lambs of €100/hd going to a batch weighing 51.2/kg. Other prices of note included 49.1kgs at €95/hd, 50.3kgs at €98/hd and 50kgs at €96.50/hd. Top call on the ewe lamb side was €135/hd for 58.7kgs with the best of the rest from 43-54kg selling from €101-115/hd. Cast ewes sold from €44-110/hd.





Ballinrobe

Strong numbers, but prices remained firm. Store lambs sold from €58-82/hd with factory types €85-110/hd. Ewe lambs sold from €95-122/hd with fat ewes €75-108/hd.





New Ross

While the trade for fat sheep was tougher those buying the store appeared to take no notice, in a big sale. Heavy lamb (50kg+) sold from €98-101/hd, with 42-46kgs making €90-98/hd. Store lambs from 35kg sold from €75-85/hd with most lighter lots making €60-78/hd. Ewe lambs were a strong trade at €90-120/hd. Heavy cast ewes made from €100-121/hd with feeder types selling from €60-100/hd.





Raphoe

A big sale with steady trade for lambs. Sample prices included 32kg stores at €65/hd with 38kgs on €75/hd. 43-45kg lambs averaged €84-90/hd with 48kgs making €96/hd.





Carnew

Big numbers here too with butcher and factory types reported easier while trade for ewe and store lambs was stronger. Butcher and factory lambs sold from €88-98/hd with 40-44kg lambs making €82-93/hd; 35-39kg lambs sold from €79-84/hd with lighter lots averaging €62-78/hd. Ewe lambs sold from €82-119/hd while cast ewes made €55-112/hd. Breeding hoggets sold for €135-180/hd.

