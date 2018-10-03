Factories: Lamb prices are finally coming up for air

If the sheep trade was Noah's Ark, those who might occupy the below-decks spaces would be well justified in complaining over the last month that the "bloody boat" is leaking.

If the sheep trade was Noah's Ark, those who might occupy the below-decks spaces would be well justified in complaining over the last month that the "bloody boat" is leaking.

Prices, having sprung a leak a few months ago, have now dipped to the same point they were at 12 months ago.

Yesterday's best quote for lamb came from Kildare Chilling with their offering of €4.60+10c/kg QA, followed by Moyvalley Meats on €4.60/kg, Kepak Athleague on €4.55+5C/kg QA, and Dawn Ballyhaunis and the two ICM plants all on €4.50+10c/kg QA.

So the best I can report in relation to lamb prices is that the water level appears to have stopped rising.

On the cull ewe side, yesterday saw the two ICMs pull their quotes by 10c/kg to €2.40/kg, thus lining them up with Dawn and Kepak.

This left Kildare as the best payer for cull ewes, with their quote of €2.50+10c/kg QA.

So while the market appears to be treading water this week, those with sheep to sell are wondering at what point might prices actually start to rise?

Neither the IFA nor the ICSA can make the processors pay more; only a fall-off in numbers will do that, and predicting when that might begin to happen in an accurate way is still only guess work.