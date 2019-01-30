Factories: Lamb prices achieve lift-off but ewes stall

Supply pressures continued to put upward pressure on prices to the point where yesterday morning factories once again were forced to lift their quotes for lamb - and in some cases that lift was quite spectacular.

The factory with the magic touch in regard to price rises was Dawn Ballyhaunis, with a lift of 20c/kg for lamb to €5.20+10c/kg QA.

Kildare's modest increase of 5c/kg brings them also to €5.20+10c/kg QA. Kepak Athleague nailed 10c/kg to their lamb quote yesterday, bringing them to €5.05/kg +15c/kg QA, while Moyvalley moved to €5.40/kg all in.

Missing from all of this activity are the two ICMs, who yesterday were unable to furnish any figures on price.

As the ICM plants kill over 40pc of all the sheep in the country, that probably says more about where the market could be going than Dawn's price lift.

John Brooks of the ICSA and the IFA's Sean Dennehy agree that prices appear to be on an upward twist - they said the general run of lamb prices going into this week was around the €5.50/kg mark, with Mr Dennehy claiming that wholesalers and factories were both paying the equivalent of €5.70/kg in places.

Ewe prices by contrast remain undisturbed for the umpteenth week, with quotes on the table below settled at €2.70/kg, with a 10c/kg offered by Kildare.

On the ground ewes continue to trade around the €3.00/kg mark, with a shake more possible.