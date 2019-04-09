Factories: Hogget quotes jump by up to 30c per kg

Figures from Bord Bia show that to the end of March throughput at our major sheep plants was back 14.2pc or 94,145 hd on the same period in 2018.

Most of that 94,145 figure is composed of lamb, 87,631 to be precise. It's a similar story north of the border where slaughterings of lamb are back 21.1pc or 16,349 for the year to date when compared with last year. All of which is a help to those with lamb to sell in the run up to Easter.

On the factory front yesterday, quotes for hogget jumped by between 10-30c/kg as factories got serious about tooling up not only for Easter but also for Ramadan.

On the lamb front, quotes range from €6.50/kg at Moyvalley Meats back to €6.30/kg plus bonuses at the two ICMs sandwiched in between are Kildare Chilling with their offering of €640+10c/kg quality bonus. It is noticeable that in relation to spring quotes both Kepak Athleague and Dawn Ballyhanuais did not quote, with Dawn also holding their powder dry in relation to quotes for hogget and cull ewes.

Hogget prices saw the range yesterday from €5.50+10c/kg bonus at Kildare Chilling, back to €5.30+10c/kg at the two ICMs, with Dawn not quoting this left Kepak comfortable at €5.35+15c/kg in second place on our price table, with Moyvalley squeaking in ahead of the two ICMs at a straight €5.40/kg for hogget.

Kildare also dominates the market for cull ewes this week as they push its quote for culls up by 10c/kg to €2.90+10c/kg bonus. The two ICM plants also lifted their cull ewe quote yesterday by 10c/kg and are now trading at €2.70/kg. Kepak continue on €2.80/kg.

There seems little doubt that further prices rises are likely given that demand should hold at close to last year's levels and official quotes for spring lambs rose to €7.00/kg and official quotes for hoggets saw a top of €6.10/kg paid.

