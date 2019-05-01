Factories crack the whip on fat lambs

For those of you waiting for good news on the sheep price front, I'm afraid all I have to offer today is that the majority of prices are no worse than they were last week.

There are two changes on this week's price table below, which both concern the quote for spring lamb.

First comes the bad news: Kildare Chilling yesterday morning dropped its quote for lamb by 10c/kg to €6.30/kg plus bonuses.

The good news comes by way of Moyvalley meats, who put up its quote for lamb by 10c/kg to €6.40/kg.

So with all other plants choosing to stick at last week's price levels and as Moyvalley kill smaller numbers, the balance on the price news front for farmers is neutral tending towards negative.

I had a number of conversations yesterday with factory buyers who all dwelt on the number of very heavy hoggets and in some cases, lambs, coming through their doors. They claim they don't want them.

I can understand their frustration to some degree, but the reality is they are finding a home.

Sheep have thrived well this year largely down to the mild winter and the abundance of winter green crop that was about.