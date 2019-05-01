Factories crack the whip on fat lambs

The problem for the factories is that heavy fat lambs probably don't suit their customers, yet they resist the option of offering better prices for those lambs and hoggets that do tick a majority of market boxes.
For the moment Dawn Ballyhaunis, the two ICMs and Kepak Athleague leave their prices for both hogget and lamb as they were last week with €5.00/kg plus bonuses and €6.00/kg plus bonuses respectively. Their prices for cull ewes vary from €2.70-2.80/kg.
Table-topping
Kildare Chilling lead the table on €5.40+10c/kg QA for hogget while also offering the table-topping €2.90+10c/kg QA.
News on the ground indicates that hogget is generally making €5.50-5.60/kg with springs on €6.50-6.60/kg.
Cull ewes in general range from €2.80-3.00/kg.
Meanwhile, ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara has called on the Department to ensure all factories and marts have EID readers in place by the 1 June deadline, at which time all sheep moving off a holding must be identified electronically.
Marts
1 Blessington
Prices here saw butchers' hoggets sell from €125-130/hd, with factory hoggets making from €106-123/hd. Store hogget made €72-102/hd. Spring lamb sold from €108-130/hd. Fat ewes made €115-128/hd with feeding ewes selling from €67-112/hd. Ewes with lambs at foot sold from €140-290/hd.
2 Dingle
Neilus McAuliffe reported the tops of his hoggets as making €122/hd, as was the case for a batch at 52kg. Light wether hogget saw 31kg animals hitting €67/hd while 60kg ram lambs ran just shy of €2/kg at €119/hd. A small show of spring lambs saw a batch of six weighing 44kg getting the top call at €128/hd. Neilus said the expectation among sheep men was that factory prices would improve.
3 Dowra
Patsy Smith noted an air of caution among his customers at his last sale. Whether this was just the natural reaction of farmers to a factory market that has gone into decline or an indication of some deeper malaise, only time will tell. One way or another the trade was quieter across the board, with hogget seeing a top call of €120/hd.
4 Corrin
Numbers were less yesterday; however, with no positive news coming from the factories on prices, trade here was described as tougher. Butcher-type lambs sold from €114-144/hd with lighter lambs making from €112-124/hd. Sample prices included 48kg at €144/hd, 54kg at €144/hd, 43kg at €120/hd and 44kg at €124/hd. Cast ewes made from €80-124/hd while ewes with lambs at foot saw a top call of €205/hd.
5 Athenry
Alan Barry reported a steady to good trade yesterday with spring lambs selling in general from €125-135/hd, with a top price of €137/hd going to a batch weighting 48kg. Hoggets sold from €122-132/hd, with that top call going to a batch at 60kg. Cull ewes made up to €138/hd.
6 Raphoe
Trade here yesterday was buoyant on the back of a nice turnout as prices for 50kg+ lambs ranged from €130-€154/hd. 45-50kg sold from €125-130/hd with 42-45kgs making from €120-125/hd, and lighter types selling from €115-120/hd.
