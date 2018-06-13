Factories: Brief respite for sheep farmers but more lamb cuts loom

After almost a month of constant price pressure during which lamb fell by up to €1.20/kg or €24.60/kg on a 20.5kg carcase, yesterday morning saw factory prices recover slightly.

Official quotes for lamb were up 10-20c/kg yesterday, while quotes for hogget and cull ewes remained static.

9/6/2018 Dowra MartLot Number 41Quantity 9 Type HoggetsPrice €132Photo Brian Farrell

Kildare Chilling continue to lead our weekly price table for lamb with their quote yesterday morning of €6.00+10c/kg quality assurance, up 10c/kg on last week. This week's biggest mover on the lamb side is Kepak Athleague, up 20c/kg to second place on a straight €6.00/kg. In joint third place are the two ICM plants whose €5.90+10c/kg is up 10c/kg on last week, while Dawn Ballyhaunis also improved by 10c/kg to €5.90/kg

9/6/2018 Dowra Mart Lot Number 28 Quantity 7 Ewes 7 Lambs Type Price €131 Photo Brian Farrell

Unfortunately, there is an expectation that prices may again decline once Ramadan finishes up on Wednesday. In the short-term, prices have recovered as supplies of stock around the country began to seriously dry up towards the end of last week.

9/6/2018 Dowra Mart FILE PIC Lot Number 15 Quantity 6 Type Dry Ewes Price €106 Photo Brian Farrell