Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 19 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Factories: Boost for farmers as hogget prices jump again

Sheep night at Manorhamilton. Photo Brian Farrell
Sheep night at Manorhamilton. Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

Ivan Moffitt of Manorhamilton mart rates sheep as "the only job at the moment". The statement is backed up by the fact that, despite poor weather, for the second week in a row sheep farmers are walking on sunshine as factory quotes for hogget jumped another 20-25c/kg over the weekend.

The biggest mover is Kepak Athleague as they push their quotes for hogget up by 25c/kg to €6.30/kg. It has to be noted, however, that Kepak drop any reference to additional payments for quality, which up until this week had been set at 5c/kg for hogget.

Kildare Chilling, who despite only moving their price up by 20c/kg hold on to the top spot on our price table with their quote of €6.30+10c/kg bonus. Also moving up, like a thoroughbred at Cheltenham, are Dawn Ballyhaunis as they improve their official position for hogget by 20c/kg to €6.25+5c/kg bonus.

Scrambling around at the bottom of the table are the two ICM plants and Moyvalley Meats with all three improving by 10c/kg to €6.10/kg for hogget, with the two ICMs throwing in an additional 10c/kg by way of a quality payment.

The factory quotes for spring lamb, however, show only limited improvement from last week. The top payer continues to be Kildare Chilling on an unchanged quote of €7.00+10c/kg bonus while both Dawn and Kepak added 10c/kg to their price yesterday morning, thus bringing them in line with both Kildare and Moyvalley's bid of €7.00/kg for new season lamb.

The story with the cull ewes is not bad unlike that of this year's new lamb with a general air of steady as she goes. Kepak Athleague continue their dominance of the top position when it comes to cull ewe prices, however their straight €3.30/kg remains unchanged from last week.

Dawn added 20c/kg to their quote for culls yesterday bringing them up to €3.20/kg while Kildare stuck 10c/kg on to their quotes thus keeping themselves in line with Dawn although Kildare's 10c/kg bonus does edge the northwest men out of second place on the price table. ICM, a very major player in the Irish sheep processing business, leaves its quote unchanged at €3.00/kg, which also leaves them bottom of that same price table.

On the ground both IFA and ICSA are reporting that hogget is making €6.50/kg at the sheep factory door, while IFA's Sean Dennehy was prepared to push spring lamb prices out to between €7.35 and €7.40/kg on quality.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

There is strong demand for hoggets

Red-hot trade for hoggets could last till summer
Michael Duffy feeding the sheep on his farm in Donegal.

'I only got three to four hours of sleep per night during the last week' -...

It's time to take stock after a relentless lambing season
Rush harbour in North Co Dublin during Storm Emma. Photo: Mark Condren

Ringside: Trade is steady despite March's 'skinning' days
Twin Geeps named This and That belonging to Angela Bermingham at her home in Murneen, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Can ewe believe it? Goat gives birth to twin 'geeps'
Stock picture

'Owners can be held responsible for any losses' - Farmers call on walkers to...
Rebecca Kassen from Hamburg and Maike Schablitcki from Bavaria on John Fagan’s farm. Photo: Doug O’Connor

German students come to the rescue of farmer with 1,200 ewes


Top Stories

Brian O'Regan and son Patrick on their tillage farm in Dunderrow, Kinsale, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

Cork cereal grower onto a winner by selling surplus produce to fellow...
Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick Dairies. Picture: Paul McErlane

Dairy farmers in dark over future as board weighs up merger
In under-payment situations, Revenue will always seek to collect interest and penalties in addition to the outstanding tax. Stock Image

Minister for Finance urges compliant contractors to provide...
First unofficial results are showing that 29,678.98 tonnes of SMP in intervention sold at a price of €1051/t

First major sale of milk powder from intervention
Bernadette Power and the late Thomas Power.

'My last words were, "Love you and see you in Cork" ... it was horrible' -...

Doyle announces €17m in forestry payments issuing to farmers
Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick Dairies. Picture: Paul McErlane

LacPatrick in merger talks with three firms - including rivals