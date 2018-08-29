Farm Ireland
Factories: Big numbers prompt more lamb price pulls

 

Photo: Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

All factory lamb quotes were back 10-15c/kg yesterday morning, with ewes also back 10c/kg at some plants.

The continued price pull - last week's lamb quotes were also 5-10c/kg less than the previous week - is down to numbers.

While we're not exactly in 'ewenami' territory, bigger numbers at both the factory gate and at marts tells its own story. And to be fair to the factories, when the opportunity presents itself to squeeze a few more quid out of the system, what else would you expect to happen?

Prices on our table below run this week from a high of €4.80+10c/kg quality assurance bonus (QA) at Kildare Chilling to a low of €4.70/kg at Dawn Ballyhaunis.

Kildare continue to lead the table on €4.80+10c/kg QA, followed by Kepak Athleague, who yesterday cut their lamb price by 15c/kg to €4.75+5c/kg QA.

Next up are the two ICM plants, both of who fall back by 10c/kg to €4.70+10c/kg QA, with Ballyhaunis bottom of the table on €4.70/kg after also reducing their price for lamb by 10c/kg.

On the cull ewe side, factory prices fell yesterday morning at two plants.

At the top end Kildare Chilling dropped their quote back by 10c/kg to €2.60+10c/kg QA, while Dawn Ballyhaunis also cut its price by 10c/kg and fell back to €2.50/kg. Sandwiched in between are the two ICMs and Kepak Athleague, who left their quotes at last week's €2.60/kg.

Among the farm organisations there appears to an acceptance that with numbers having increased sharply a price pull was inevitable.

"Usually there is a bit of a lull following Eid but the trade normally rebounds," said IFA chairman Sean Dennehy.

On the flipside Mr Dennehy pointed out that following the big kill of 78,428, nearly 17,000 ahead of last year's figure of 61,623, farmers were reluctant to move lambs at less than €100/hd.

John Brooks of ICSA noted that despite the bigger numbers, factories were under pressure to get through stock.

"They are not turning sheep away," he summarised.

Why should they? Australian lamb prices were the equivalent of €5.06/kg for the month of July and are expected to rise more as low numbers coupled with strong overseas demand pushes producer prices.

Most of the extra demand is coming from North America.

