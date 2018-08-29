Factories: Big numbers prompt more lamb price pulls

All factory lamb quotes were back 10-15c/kg yesterday morning, with ewes also back 10c/kg at some plants.

The continued price pull - last week's lamb quotes were also 5-10c/kg less than the previous week - is down to numbers.

While we're not exactly in 'ewenami' territory, bigger numbers at both the factory gate and at marts tells its own story. And to be fair to the factories, when the opportunity presents itself to squeeze a few more quid out of the system, what else would you expect to happen?

Prices on our table below run this week from a high of €4.80+10c/kg quality assurance bonus (QA) at Kildare Chilling to a low of €4.70/kg at Dawn Ballyhaunis.

Kildare continue to lead the table on €4.80+10c/kg QA, followed by Kepak Athleague, who yesterday cut their lamb price by 15c/kg to €4.75+5c/kg QA.

Next up are the two ICM plants, both of who fall back by 10c/kg to €4.70+10c/kg QA, with Ballyhaunis bottom of the table on €4.70/kg after also reducing their price for lamb by 10c/kg.

On the cull ewe side, factory prices fell yesterday morning at two plants.

At the top end Kildare Chilling dropped their quote back by 10c/kg to €2.60+10c/kg QA, while Dawn Ballyhaunis also cut its price by 10c/kg and fell back to €2.50/kg. Sandwiched in between are the two ICMs and Kepak Athleague, who left their quotes at last week's €2.60/kg.