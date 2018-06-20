Factories back down on tide of lamb price cuts

I spoke to one sheep factory representative yesterday and after our conversation on the trade concluded, I asked if he was he watching the World Cup. "No," he replied, "hurling is my thing, and more so since we're sailing the top of a wave down here with Davy Fitzgerald."

As a result, I spent the rest of the day with a disturbing picture of Wexford boss Davy Fitz in my head. Bare chested, summer shorts, feet apart on a surfboard in Hawaii shouting: "Look at me, Ma. I'm on top of the world."

The only correlation to that story and the price of sheep is that after falling off the crest of a wave three weeks ago, prices yesterday, while back another 10c/kg on last week, appear to have stabilised. Factory representatives this week indicated that despite speculation about further price cuts, they were now more concerned that suppliers keep numbers moving evenly. A fact that may help explain why two plants put up their quotes for cull ewes yesterday. This new-found concern for the mechanics of supply had, however, yesterday not helped maintain the lamb price as all factories slid their quotes by another 10c/kg. The top factory quote comes from Kildare Chilling with their offering of €5.90+10c/kg quality bonuses, just behind Kildare come Kepak Athleague and Moy Valley Meats both on a straight €5.90/kg. Next up are the two ICMs, both quoting €5.80+10c/kg bonus, while Dawn Ballyhaunis tag along in last place on just €5.80/kg.

On the positive side, quotes for cull ewes are no worse than last week and at two plants their price is actually 10-20c/kg better. Top of the pile continues to be Kildare Chilling with their quote yesterday of €3.00+10c/kg, is up 10c/kg on last week. Next up are Kepak, also on €3.00/kg but with no bonuses on offer. However, that is a full 20c/kg better than last week. The two ICMs and Dawn Ballyhaunis remain on €2.80/kg for cull ewes. Moving to the hogget trade, Dawn Ballyhaunis and the two ICM plants lead the way with all three quoting €4.80/kg, while the two ICMs top up that figure with an additional 10c/kg bonus. Kepak Athleague did not quote yesterday for hoggets, while Kildare Chilling were back at a figure of €4.40+10c/kg. Asked why they appeared so far off the mark while they have been market leader for much of the year, I was told that with supplies of hogget now fast disappearing, they are seeing too many that were "too mixey" coming through the gate.