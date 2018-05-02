There are two very distinct camps this week when it comes sheep price prospects. On the one side you have the IFA and ICSA, both of whom claim the trade is strong and will get stronger as we approach the Islamic festival of Ramadan.

There are two very distinct camps this week when it comes sheep price prospects. On the one side you have the IFA and ICSA, both of whom claim the trade is strong and will get stronger as we approach the Islamic festival of Ramadan.

Factories and farmers are at odds on the Ramadan factor

On the other side you have the processing sector who are cagey about the possible effects of Ramadan. They also claim that the quality of hogget in particular has deteriorated over the last few weeks.

In relation to prices the IFA's Sean Dennehy was reporting prices from €6.30-6.40/kg yesterday morning as being where hogget is at while the ICSA's John Brooks estimated hogget prices at €6.50/kg. The roles were reversed when it came to spring lamb with the ICSA man on €7.10-7.20/kg and his IFA counterpart on €7.30/kg.

The men with the power of the factory cheque book, however, were in no mood to push prices any further than they deemed absolutely necessary yesterday morning. Dawn Ballyhaunis dropped their hogget quote by 30c/kg to €6.00/kg. Kepak Athleague and Kildare Chilling were not quoting at all. The two ICM plants held their price unchanged from two weeks ago at €6.00/kg +10c/kg bonus.