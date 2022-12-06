Farming

Concern as Kildare pull their lamb quote by 10c/kg

ICSA’s Sean McNamara sceptical about factories’ claims of difficult trading conditions

In the blood: Joe and Lorcan Tiffoney, of Glenade, Co Leitrim, at Drumshanbo Mart. Photos: Gerry Faughnan Expand
This lot of 12 ewe lambs, averaging 44kg, made €122 apiece at Drumshanbo. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Martin Coughlan

Yesterday’s factory quotes for lamb would do nothing to encourage sheep farmers to invest more deeply in the business.

Mid-November’s mini surge of 15-20c/kg, which appeared to bode well for the Christmas trade, was quickly followed by a cooling‑off period as factories considered where trade from their perspective might need to go.

