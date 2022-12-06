Concern as Kildare pull their lamb quote by 10c/kg

Yesterday’s factory quotes for lamb would do nothing to encourage sheep farmers to invest more deeply in the business.

Mid-November’s mini surge of 15-20c/kg, which appeared to bode well for the Christmas trade, was quickly followed by a cooling‑off period as factories considered where trade from their perspective might need to go.

Yesterday that question was answered as Kildare Chilling pulled their price by 10c/kg to €6.40 + 10c/kg quality assurance, with strong suggestions that other operators were considering a similar move this week.

But as of yesterday lunchtime, Dawn Ballyhaunis and the two ICM plants remained fixed at last week’s €6.40 + 10c/kg QA.

My enquiries to factory representatives as to why prices have stagnated brought the universal reply that the market overseas was “difficult” because of increased exports to the continent of UK lamb.

Interestingly those same reps were keen to point out that numbers of lambs presenting here were not excessive for the time of year.

ICSA’s Sean McNamara was sceptical about the factories’ claims of difficult trading conditions.

He pointed out that in Bord Bia’s price watch report of November 19, “sheepmeat prices in France averaged €8.29/kg, with Spanish farmers averaging €7.75/kg while the factory price here was €6.26/kg”. All prices exclude vat.

The factories are getting a certain amount of numbers but they will want more for Christmas.

“Given the strength of the French and Spanish markets, the factories had two options this week. One was to give another 10-20c/kg and see what extra came out.

“The second was to hold or possibly cut the price and see how that works. They’ve chosen the latter.

“Farmers are easily led into believing that the market is falling. This is how the factories play their game. By pulling the price now, they know they’ll get all the sheep they need for Christmas.

“They could have chosen the other option but that would go against the grain.”

James Cooney of Loughrea mart had a similar view of the processors’ attitude: “They wouldn’t give Irish sheep farmers the satisfaction of paying more.”

Paul Sheridan of Ballyjamesduff added: “Farmers are not getting the rise they deserve.”

On a more positive note Mr McNamara does expect prices to improve, as the numbers of those feeding lambs for the festive season are less this year because of costs.

“Those that are feeding won’t accept current prices,” he said. “They are a tougher breed because they can’t afford not to be.”

As it is ICSA report lambs as trading from €6.75-6.85/kg, with cull ewes €3.30-3.40/kg, while the IFA report factor lamb at €6.60/6.80/kg. However they also claim deals of up to €7.00/kg were negotiated last week on lambs up to 23kg, with cull ewes on €3.10-3.60/kg.

Around the marts

Ballyjamesduff

Although numbers were less — or maybe because of that fact — Paul Sheridan noted a definite improvement in the trade.

Sample prices among the ewe lambs included 43kgs at €137/hd, 50kgs at €149/hd and 48kgs at €146/hd.

Paul said that while he expects “lamb to get dearer”, factories were holding prices steady, meaning that “farmers are not getting the rise they deserve”.

​

Loughrea

James Cooney reported a good-size sale with 500 sheep on offer. Trade was “mixed, with heavy sheep back maybe €2. Overall though it held well considering.”

Sample prices among those heavier sheep included 50kgs at €151/hd, 48kgs at €146/hd and 55-56kgs at €160/hd.

Among the lighter offerings 42.5kgs sold to €119/hd, with 37kgs making €97/hd.

On the cull ewe side the top call saw 84.5kgs make €156/hd with the majority selling from €120-150/hd.

​

Athenry

Yesterday’s sale had 1,600 sheep on offer with most of the lambs falling into the heavy division.

Sample prices of those over 50kg included 51kgs at €150/hd, 56kgs at €155/hd, 50kgs at €154/hd and 53kgs at €158/hd.

In the lighter division, 46kgs sold to €134/hd, with 34-39kg ewe lambs selling from €98-114/hd.

Cull ewes ranged from €88-160/hd with the general run selling from €130-140/hd.

​

Corrin

With next week’s show and sale in mind, some may have decided to hold off showing yesterday as numbers slipped to 300.

What didn’t slip, however, was the price, with top calls for 56kg ewe lambs of €190/hd, and 58kgs hitting €200/hd, while six 48kg ewes also sold to €190/hd.

Also among the heavy lambs were nine at 52kg that averaged €157/hd, with eleven at 51kg making €156/hd, while six at 50kg made €153/hd.

In the lighter division six at 40kg made €114/hd, with nineteen at 42kg also selling to €114/hd, while twelve at 43kg averaged €122/hd.

Cast ewes sold from €100-193/hd, with the majority €140-160/hd.

​

Baltinglass

Saturday’s sale saw more heavy lambs on offer here, with quality moving up in price while the lighter store held its ground.

Best of the heavy lambs from 50-51kg sold to €150/hd, while in the 40-43kg section, better lamb made €114-138/hd.

In the 44-47kg section prices ranged from €126-136/hd, while on the lighter store side twelve 36kg lambs made €106, with eight at 34kg making €108, while nine at 38kgs averaged €114/hd.

​

Kilkenny

Yesterday’s sale had 800 sheep on offer, with prices performing well.

George Candler reported butcher-type lambs as making €150-170/hd, with that top call going to a batch of 23 at 58kg.

On the factory side prices ranged from €130-148/hd, while stores were €70-110/hd.

Culls ranged from €76-207/hd with the majority selling from €120-160/hd.