Alarm bells ring as ‘730,000 lambs imported last year’

I have sometimes criticised our farm organisations for not pushing the sheep industry harder to answer questions on pricing and various other factors that affect the market.

Last Friday an ICSA delegation met with representatives of Bord Bia to discuss the importation of sheepmeat — be that live or in carcase form — into the Republic.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara and his team asked some very tough questions.

Sean said he was not happy with assurances given about the traceability of imported sheepmeat.

“Bord Bia told us that this was a labelling issue — and stated the related traceability issues were the responsibility of DAFM,” he said. “ICSA is seeking a guarantee that this imported lamb is not being sold as Irish.”

He added that the figures provided by Bord Bia on the volume of sheepmeat imported were “staggering” — “4,500 tonnes of sheepmeat in carcase form was imported during 2020, which is the equivalent of 230,000 20kg lamb carcases”.

“We have known that in any given year, approximately half a million live lambs are imported into the Republic for slaughter,” he said.

“This brings the total to the 730,000 imported lambs. And that’s what the processors would consider a ‘good year.’”

On the prices front, factory lambs are reported as continuing to sell from €6.30-6.40/kg.

Factory quotes for lamb yesterday held at €6.00-6.20/kg, with cull ewes on €3.20-3.30/kg.

Asked how they saw the trade developing over the next month, a senior factory representative replied: “The recent big kills have cleared out a lot of fat stock, and numbers could possibly tighten a bit.”

That combination of factory price stability and a belief that the trade could improve is underpinning the mart trade, with prices improving by €3-5/hd in places, despite numbers increasing significantly.

Overall the trade, while reduced from a month ago, is in a good place.

Sean agrees with the processors that the big clear-out of heavy stock in the run-up to Eid al Adha has left factories a little tight in stock.

Sean Dennehy of the IFA agrees; he also cites the fact that big numbers of lambs were moved in the run-up to Eid, and with UK sheepmeat production expected to drop by 7pc this year he too expects demand to remain strong.

His advice is that with the market remaining positive, farmers should continue to sell hard.

Around the marts

Loughrea

Given it was race week in Galway, Jim Cooney considered the turnout of 350 lambs last Thursday as very satisfactory.

46-47kg ewe lambs sold from €130-136/hd with a pen of 49kg ram lambs making €132/hd.

48kg lambs sold from €120-125/hd with 52kgs making €128/hd.

Top call among the cull ewes was €179/hd for 97kgs, with 70kgs making €108/hd at the other end.

The two pens of ewe hoggets went to online bidders at €226/hd and €232/hd respectively.

Cahir

With 750 sheep on offer, numbers were a little easier than previously.

Prices were steady, but stores were a shake stronger. Among those stronger prices were ewe lambs, with samples seeing 30kgs making €89/hd, 38kgs €108/hd and 33.5kgs €99/hd.

Butcher types saw 67.5kgs make €160/hd with 49-50kgs making €133-134/hd, while 40-45kgs made €108-120/hd.

Cull ewes saw 112kgs make €170/hd while 80-82kgs sold from €129-135/hd; 55-57kgs made €74-75/hd, with 63kgs making €85/hd.

Manorhamilton

Ivan Moffitt reported a further increase in numbers with 2,900 on offer here last week. Ivan said trade was “no worse with stores better by €3-5/hd”.

There were fewer factory and butcher types about, which helped hold 45kg lambs in the €132-135/hd range, with 40kgs selling from €108-120/hd.

On the store side 34-35kgs averaged around €100/hd, while anything lighter and worthwhile did not fall below €80/hd.

Heavy cull ewes sold from €120-130/hd, with lighter ewes €80-90/hd.

Mountbellew

Bigger numbers, with trade improved. Sample prices among the lambs included twelve 40kg wethers at €116/kg, four 55kg ewe lambs at €147/hd and four at 46kgs making €143/hd.

In the lighter section choices included sixteen 34kg ewe lambs at €110/hd, five 35kg ram lambs at €98/hd and twelve 38.5kg ewe lambs at €120/hd.

Despite more stag ewes being offered, they made €90-204/hd. Among the ewe hoggets, six second-croppers make up to €195/hd, while ten Texel cross sold for €242/hd.

Baltinglass

Numbers were also increased here with the recent rains deciding those looking for stores that the market was now worth, with prices up another €3-5/hd. Better 46-47kg lambs sold from €124-131/hd and 41-42kgs made €111-120/hd.

Among the stores 36-38kg lambs sold from 94-99/hd, with 33-34kgs seeing tops of €85-89/hd, while in the 31-32kg section a combination of competition and quality drove several batches made €90-91/hd. Cast ewes sold from €55-169/hd.

Dowra

It was also a case of bigger numbers here but prices held well with lambs from 42-47.5kgs making €120-132.50/hd.

In the butchers’ division the better 51-53kg lamb made €134-135.50/hd. Among the store ewe lambs the standout performers were a pen of twelve 37kg ewes that averaged €130/hd.

The general run of ewes from 36-38kgs sold from €120-124/hd although some not so fancy slipped to between €103-110/hd.

Better 40-41kg rams sold from €110-116/hd while 28-31kg rams made from €79-92/hd.

Hoggets for breeding sold from €160-222/hd.