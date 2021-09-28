€6.35 ‘to be got’ as prices surge by up to 20c/kg

Happy out: Fionn Kiernan and Conor Lappin both from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, at Dowra Mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Although some factory reps were insisting that a difficult sales environment was stopping them increasing their offers for lamb yesterday morning, by lunchtime quotes had risen by up to 20c/kg.

Dawn Ballyhaunis jumped that 20c/kg. The two ICM plants added 15c/kg, while Kildare Chilling were up 10c/kg QA and still lead the way on €6.10+10c/kg quality assurance.

Kildare were first out of the traps with their price improvement and their positioning surely affected the others.

Although Kepak Athleague continue to offer no official quotes for either culls or lamb, information from Roscommon is that they are paying as high as €6.10+10c/kg QA for lamb and €2.90-3.00/kg for culls.

One factory buyer told me that although they were “getting into good numbers of sheep”, there were issues around quality and finish, and that a slackening in prices for September would be normal.

Yet prices still pushed forward soon after. Sean McNamara of the ICSA claimed that “€6.35/kg was to be got”.

Exceptionally strong prices have been paid here in Ireland this year and we are not alone, as world demand for protein products has increased.

Data from Bord Bia shows that as of the week ending the 18th of this month, the overall average price to Irish farmers this year is up 26.2pc; that week’s average was €5.88/kg when compared with 2020.

In Britain the yearly average price is up 26.8pc, with the week of the 18th returning €5.96/kg, while North of the border quotes this week run from €5.62-5.67/kg.

On the continent Bord Bia report lamb prices for the middle of this month as averaging €7.36/kg in France and €6.52/kg in Spain — year on year increases of 9.4pc and 11.3pc respectively.

The same data shows prices in Australia (€5.27/kg ) and New Zealand (€5.66/kg) to be better by 8.3pc and 12.4pc, compared with 2020.

Back home, Mrs Coughlan reported to me over the weekend that her plans for lamb on Sunday were shot down because she noted that prices in our local supermarket had rocketed — she said that what had been €18 was now €24.

From a farming perspective, it appears that what the Lord gives the supermarkets take way.

Around the marts

Carnew

A huge sale with 5,876 on offer, yet trade was lively, with factories very active for fat lambs and plenty of farmer clients on hand for the stores.

Sample prices among the heavier lambs included 54kgs at €137/hd, 45kgs €125/hd and 42kgs €119, with 47kg ewe lambs making €150/hd.

On the store side 34kgs sold to €101/hd with 37kg ram lambs also making up to €101/hd while 32kg ewe lambs made up to €112/hd.

The best of the cull ewes were those at 94kgs who sold for €94/hd and a batch averaging 126kg making €200/hd. Hogget ewes for breeding sold from €154-210/hd.

A pen on offer in Drumshanbo Mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

A pen on offer in Drumshanbo Mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Mountbellew

This was also a very large sale, with lambs reported as a good trade, while breeding sheep and stag ewes continued steady.

Samples among the lambs included fifteen 43kgs at €119/hd and thirteen at 43.9kg €121/hd, while in the ewe lamb section ten averaging 39kg made €112/hd, five at 28kg made €90/hd and two 53kgs made €152/hd.

There was a big show of stags, at €50-160/hd.

On the breeding side ewe hoggets sold from €155-210/hd, with first-crop ewes making €150-170/hd and second croppers €120-160/hd.

Ballymote

With factory-type lambs, 45kgs made €120-122/hd with 46.7kgs making up to €128/hd. 47-50kg lambs operated from €126-130/hd while one batch of 47kg ewe lambs averaged €140/hd.

There was a good trade for cull ewes at €90-180/hd. With breeding sales coming to an end, Stephen Hannon expressed disappointment that prices had not matched the expectations from earlier in the year.

Better ewe hoggets sold from €220-250/hd with those in the second making €180-190/hd.

Baltinglass

A full clearance with both factory and store lambs better by €3-5/hd.

Samples among the lighter stores included six at 30kg making 91/hd, eight at 32kg for €90/hd and thirteen at 33kg making €96/hd.

Among the heavier sheep the top call saw six 50kg lambs average €135/hd, while various selections from 45-47kg averaged €133/hd.

Hogget ewes sold from €145-200/hd with two- and three-year-old Cheviot ewes selling to a top of €210/hd. Three- to four-year-old Suffolk ewes made €120-150/hd. Cast ewes sold to a top of €127/hd.

Headford

A big sale, with prices firm and improved in places.

Demand for ewe lambs drove samples at 44-45kg to €144/hd, while one batch at 34kg averaged €110/hd or €3.24/kg.

Among the heavy lambs 57kgs at €160/hd were the stand-out performers, while in the 35-39kg section prices ranged from €105-123/hd.

Cull ewes sold from €67-146/hd while in the breeding section first-crop ewes sold from €110-153/hd, with hoggets €140-212/hd.

Kilkenny

There were 600 sheep on offer yesterday, with George Candler reporting a solid trade, with more interest in butcher and factory type lambs.

Butchers’ lambs sold from €132-146/hd, with factory types making €111-131/hd.

On the store side the top call saw eighteen 36kg ewe lambs selling for €111/hd or €3.09/kg, with the rest selling from €80-107/hd.

Cast ewes made €47-158/hd. Charollais rams made €400-610/hd while Suffolks were €350-590/hd.