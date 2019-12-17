€5.30/kg is paid as the market steadies

Looking back over the last number of years prices at this time tend to plateau before the new year brings new life. That said, current quotes for lamb this week are ahead of those from this time last year and Christmas 2017 by 10c/kg and up to 30c/kg better than Christmas 2016. What is driving the trade?

Some claimed supplies were adequate, however others emphasised that while the Christmas market was now satisfied some countries on the continent celebrate the arrival of the new year more than Christmas meaning further supplies might be needed.

Speaking with factory agents there appeared to be a little uncertainty as to how supplies will maintain.

Sean McNamara of ICSA told me he expects prices to hold well over the Christmas period and into 2020. He also emphasised the importance of a strengthening sterling. "Sterling is a major bonus," the ICSA representative said.

In theory once sterling is strong it makes their exports more difficult to market, however, with the UK sheep flock having declined any surplus should be absorbed at home anyway.

Meanwhile, the other side of that particular equation is that a strong pound helps their imports which of course helps us. But it also means Britain becomes again more attractive to the likes of New Zealand. Imports from the Southern Hemisphere were down over the last 12 months due to the pound weakening, as Brexit uncertainty hit its value.

Starved of sheep

Mr McNamara reckons that Brexit could have a very positive effect on Irish sheep prices. "I can see the factories being starved of sheep from across the border if the shutters go up"

It will be very interesting to see how the Government here deals with industry pressure on the matter of cross border access should the EU insist on checks.

I can only see a hiccup in supplies as all sides get their paper work in order over the first week or two to be honest. The factories have had a long time to get their ducks in a row on this issue.

Right now, factory quotes for lamb range from €4.80+10c/kg quality assurance at the two ICM plants to €5.00+10c/kg QA at Kildare Chilling. Sandwiched in between are Dawn Ballyhaunis on €4.85+10c/kg and Kepak Athleague on €4.85+15c/kg QA, with Moyvalley as already mentioned on €5/kg.

On the cull ewe front prices remained fixed at last week's levels with Kildare on €2.70+10c/kg QA, while Kepak and the two ICM plants quoted a straight €2.70/kg. Dawn didn't quote.

While the factories are currently paying up to 22-22.5kgs on lamb I wonder how long will it be before the pressure tells and 23kgs becomes the norm?

On the ground prices seem to have settled around the €5.20/kg mark, although both the IFA and ICSA are claiming that with bonuses €5.30/kg is being paid.





Marts

Carnew

There was another large entry of sheep here with the trade holding steady on the back of strong demand. Butcher and factory lambs sold in general from €105-115/hd, however the quality of twelve 56kg ewe lambs saw the top bar on price peak at €121/hd with the next best being that €115/hd given for eighteen ram lambs. Trade for stores pushed on as extra customers made their presence felt. Sample prices among those stores included 30kgs at €72/hd, 35kgs at €82/hd and 34kgs at €81/hd. Cull ewes sold from €65-122/hd.

2 Delvin

A big entry of sheep did nothing to dampen prices here, with several 48.5kg batches making up to €112-113/hd, while four 50kg lambs claimed the top spot on the Christmas tree at €115/hd. In general, 40-45kg lambs sold from €92-98/hd. Thomas Potterton calculated that on average lambs were a better trade this December by €3-5/hd when compared with December 2018.

Cull ewes were also stronger averaging €80-128/hd. A selection of in-lamb ewes sold for €80-152/hd.

3 Baltinglass

There was also a big entry of sheep here with strong demand keeping prices similar to previous weeks. Most 45-55kg lambs sold from €95-117/hd, with 35-40kg store types selling for €85-94/hd. Lighter 30-35kg stores made €68-83/hd. Ewes generally made €70-95/hd.

4 Mountbellew

Big numbers here also with a good trade for store lambs and well-fleshed ewes. Trade for factory types improved. Sample prices included ten 50kg ewe lambs at €106/hd, with eleven 44kg wethers making €96/hd. Fifteen 41kg ewe lambs reached €99/hd, with nine at 42kgs making €96/hd. There was a good number of stag ewes present, with trade for the better fleshed offerings seeing prices reaching €130/hd off of a €50/hd base.

5 Blessington

Trade here was also good with numbers insuring a good trade especially for store lambs in the 38-43kg range. Starting with those in demand stores, prices ranged from €77-100/hd, while factory types sold from €100-112/hd. Heavy lambs made €112-115/hd.

