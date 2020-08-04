Farming

Lamb prices plunge below the €5/kg mark

Factory quotes for lamb have slumped under the €5/kg mark in some plants for the first time this year.

Farmers have seen 50c wiped off lamb quotes over the past fortnight - this equates to a €10/hd price cut on a 20kg carcass.

Both ICM plants cut their quotes by 30c/kg over the weekend, leaving them on €4.90/kg - plus an additional 10c/kg for quality assured (QA) stock. Meanwhile, Kepak Athleague's €5.05+15c/kg is 20c/kg less than last week.