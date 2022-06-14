Lamb imports from North for slaughter up 30pc on 2021

Imports of lambs from Northern Ireland for direct slaughter are up over 30pc this year, according to the latest statistics from the Livestock and Meat Commission.

The LMC said this live export of lambs/hoggets provides a valuable outlet for the Northern Irish sheep industry — and these lambs are equally important to processors here to maintain plant throughput.

Last week 4,132 lambs were exported from the North to the ROI for direct slaughter. This brings the total exports from January to the week ending June 4 to 106,452 — a 30.6pc increase from the same period last year, but 13,984 head behind 2020.

These lambs/hoggets accounted for 41.4pc of total lamb output from the Northern Irish sheep sector to date in 2022.

This is up from the same period in 2021, when the 81,501 lambs exported accounted for 35pc of total output from NI.

Northern Irish origin lambs/hoggets accounted for 10.3pc of total lamb/hogget throughput in ROI plants, up slightly from 9.3pc in the corresponding period in 2021.

Total sheep throughput at plants here since the start of the year has totalled 1,100,434, up 16pc from 2021 levels; this rise is driven primarily by the higher carry-over of hoggets into this year.

According to Bord Bia, the sheep trade continue to firm on the back of very tight supplies — hogget numbers have more or less come to an end, while spring lamb numbers are lower than in previous years.

High input costs and slow grass growth may have slowed lamb performance on many farms, although reports from the plants indicate that those coming forward for slaughter are of very good quality.

Despite some reports that lamb prices would come under pressure this week, quotes yesterday from the major processors remained similar to recent weeks.

Kildare Chilling added 20c/kg to their quote for springs bringing them back up to €8.20+10c/kg quality assurance, while Dawn rose 10c/kg to reach €8.00+10c/kg QA.

Irish Country Meats in Navan and Camolin added 5c/kg to their offer, leaving them at €7.95+10c/kg QA.