John Large: Triplets and quads posing multiple problems

We were feeding all the ewes with nuts outside in the wet and with very little grass, we still had a lot of ewes with lambs inside, feeding continued almost into May.

This year is so different, fine weather and plenty of grass for ewes after lambing.

We put out ewes and lambs in small groups of about 30 ewes into most of the fields for the first few weeks, then grouped them up into groups of 100 ewes plus their lambs.

We had some fields with high covers up to 1,600kg/ha+, these covers can be a problem on a sheep farm as the fields become dirty before the grass is eaten off properly.

This year we have a group of dry hogget ewes which we are using to graze out these paddocks and they are doing a good job eating off what the ewes have left.

We do not let these hoggets into every paddock, just the ones that were almost too strong to graze in early March. We have 16ac closed for silage, this was not grazed and got a half bag of urea in February and two bags of Cut Sward at the end of March. This should be ready for cutting in mid May.

Most sheep farmers when they meet up at this time of year ask each other how did lambing go.