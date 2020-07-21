Farming

John Large: If your lambs aren't gaining 200g per day, you need to find out why

John Large

We have all the lambs weaned now and divided up into three main groups.

All lambs over 35kg not being kept on as replacements are on the best grass we have, getting moved every three days.

The next group are under 35kg; these are on a field of new grass which was sown in early May but did not grow much until the rain came the middle of June.