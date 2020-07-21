John Large: If your lambs aren't gaining 200g per day, you need to find out why

We have all the lambs weaned now and divided up into three main groups.

All lambs over 35kg not being kept on as replacements are on the best grass we have, getting moved every three days.

The next group are under 35kg; these are on a field of new grass which was sown in early May but did not grow much until the rain came the middle of June.

The third group are all ewe lambs, from which we will pick out our replacements, based on their star rating from Sheep Ireland. They will also have to be physically correct: feet, teeth and mouth.

We have another small group of late lambs getting a bit of creep meal.

At weaning we sold two lots of lambs to the factory, more than we ever did at weaning before. We sold lambs that had a good fat covering, and with the strong price they came into good money, even if the weight was below our usual 20kg.

The challenge now is to keep lambs thriving by keeping them on good leafy grass. We should be able to achieve a weekly weight gain of 1.5kg, or just over 200g per day.

By weighing every two weeks to select for the factory, we will mark some lambs that are near fit, record their weight and see how they are performing when we do the next weighing in a fortnight.

If the performance is poor then we will have a look at the grass the lambs are eating - it could contain stemmy materials which will reduce lamb thrive; then you need to top or mow pasture to encourage new leafy grass to grow.

Another cause could be stomach worm burden - even if lambs are not scouring it does not mean that they do not have a parasite burden. Take faecal samples which will give a quick answer.

Know what weight you should be able to get on a lamb each day for the next month. If you're not getting near 200g per day, then you should find out why not.

Culled

After the ewes were weaned and dried off we went through all of them checking teeth and udders. Any ewes with under-shot or over-shot mouths, or missing, worn or long teeth were culled as these defects will make it difficult to eat the correct levels of nutrition during pregnancy or when rearing lambs.

The ewes' udders were all checked: any with mastitis (or a history of same) lesions/sores on teats, blind teats or pendulous udders were all culled.

Any ewes that were marked at lambing time for problems such as prolapse or very poor milk at lambing and any ewes that had a very hard lambing were also culled.

We also culled a few ewes that are constantly lame even after being treated a few times.

We paired any ewes that had over-grown hooves. We divided them according to their condition, putting the thin ewes with a body condition score of 2-2.75 on good grass. The others with a body condition score of 3+ are cleaning up after lambs and any grass that has gone stemmy.

It takes time for a ewe to put on one body condition unit. If you want to get a 60kg ewe that is thin up to 72kg, it will take 12 weeks, all going well.

We will be putting ewes in-lamb the middle of October, which is 12 weeks away. There is truth in the saying, 'the day you wean is the beginning of the next year's lamb crop', so divide the ewes and get them thriving as soon as possible.

Don't forget the rams - the ram is half of your flock, and a ram that fails to impregnate ewes can be very expensive.

Now is the time to start ensuring that rams are in working condition. As with the ewe flock we go through the rams to ensure they are up to the job come October/November.

Rams need to have good feet and also be in very good condition so they can afford to lose weight during the busy mating season.

Even more important is the fertility of the ram. Semen that is ejaculated in October is produced over a period of almost two months. Infections that raise the ram's body temperature in the two-month period up to mating can render the ram infertile.

So it is a good idea to have all our rams assembled at least two months prior to mating so that any problems are identified in time and if required replacement rams can be used.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary