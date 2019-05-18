John Large: How we shield lambs from surge in grass growth

We are dividing paddocks with a temporary fence using three rows of polly wire and plastic stakes. We give enough so we are in and out in three or four days. This way we are protecting re-growth, it helps us to achieve better grazing management and animal performance.

It is easy to divide the paddocks when the water troughs are positioned half way up the paddock not just inside the gate. We move water troughs when we are re-seeding the field and now most of them are in the correct position.

Another challenge is grass getting ahead. When covers get over 8cm, we skip a paddock and take it out for bale silage. It is very important not to leave these paddocks growing for too long, take them out quickly and they will be back ready for grazing on the next round.

When the weather improves, we have silage to make this week and also a couple of strong paddocks to bale. We will cut when it's dry - in the afternoon if possible when sugars should be high. The next day we will spread out the grass and then, on the third day, gather up, bale, wrap and put into the stack. We cover the bales when stacked with a net. This keeps the crows away, with damage kept to a minimum.

All lambs have been dosed for nematodious and it definitely worked with all lambs that were showing signs of scour drying up after a few days.

We dosed the last week of April and the lambs born in early April will be dosed this week. We put all through the foot-bath the same day. Not many were lame and we had just a few with scald.

The lambs were all weighed in April but I have not any information back yet. Just from watching them as they were being weighed, they seem an uneven year's lambs with some very good lambs up near 20kg and a tail end of lambs around 13kg. This could be the result of a very big crop of lambs.