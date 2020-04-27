Farming

John Large: Extra clover can transform your sward - if you graze it tight

John Large at his farm in mid Tipperary. Expand

John Large at his farm in mid Tipperary.

John Large

We have only a few ewes left to lamb, so I should be done by the end of the week.

All ewes and lambs are outside on a diet of grass only. We are grazing in three main groups - this way we do not have to divide paddocks with temporary fence and we still get out of paddocks in three to four days.

Grass growth is not bursting out of the ground - we still have to utilise what we have carefully, with nothing extra being closed for silage.