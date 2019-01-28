It's been an exceptional start to the New Year with land dry enough for ploughing, hedge-cutting and slurry spreading. Long may it continue.

John Large: Exceptional start to the year has given us a grass boost

I just hope we get a few weeks dry in early March to get ewes and newborn lambs out to grass.

Even fields that were closed off in late November have a good cover of grass on them.

But we're hoping that we don't get too much frost or an east wind that will burn all the grass that has grown over the last two months.

If we get an early and kind spring we will not need to feed much meal to ewes on grass after lambing.

A good spring would be beneficial from a financial and labour point of view.

We will spread half a bag of urea on all dry fields next week - if the weather stays dry. We will apply cattle slurry to some bare fields. This should push on grass growth even more.

We scanned the ewes on New Year's Eve and results are similar to last year with over 75pc conception to AI, 52pc of them carrying twins, 22pc with singles and plenty of work with 26pc carrying triplets.