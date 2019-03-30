John Fagan: The later lambing date is delivering results

It's so far so good with lambing. The later lambing date is really suiting my farm. I am lambing the majority of the ewes outside and the triplets and singles are inside. I could not ask for better conditions which are in stark contrast to last year's apocalypse which was like an Antarctic trek with Ernest Shackleton and Tom Crean.

Getting the feeding right in the weeks prior to lambing is as far as I can see the key to a successful lambing. Not over feeding the ewes carrying one lamb and feeding extra feed to ewes carrying triplets is crucial. It is why pregnancy scanning is essential when it comes to sensible flock management.

One thing is for sure, lambing certainly improves your fitness levels.

My Fitbit, the new watch thing that measures the amount stuff you do each day. clocked up almost 20 kilometres that I walked over a 15-hour period. It would have been more only that I had to take it off to help out a ewe in a slight predicament and I didn't want to lose it altogether. It's worth monitoring your health and I am glad to be fit enough to carry out this work as you feel great after a busy day.

You would also want to be as elastic as a yoga instructor and as twinkle-toed as a ballerina to manage sheep lambing outside so it's put me thinking maybe there's an alternative income to be earned hosting 'sheep farming health and fitness boot camp'. Who knows.

Grass on the farm is going great, I expect to do a bit of reseeding in May on 30 acres that was sown in Spring barley last year. Reseeding is important to do and more importantly it's important to get right. Taking a soil sample is the first step in this and as soon as lambing drops off I'll get the samples in so I'll know exactly what the soil needs when I go to reseed in May.

I am getting my fair share of ewes prolapsing this year and I treat it by putting on a nylon harness on the ewe. I find the harness is a very good way to deal with a prolapse as the ewe can often lamb with it on and it doesn't cause them any discomfort.

One thing I might add, is that the prolapses I have noticed generally are coming from ewes that have had their tails docked too short.